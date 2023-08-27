Train collides with car in Glendale; none injured
Firefighters say that the driver of the car "was found walking nearby and initially appeared uninjured." None of the 95 passengers onboard the train were injured either.
Ty Gibbs got turned into Ryan Blaney and Blaney slammed head-on into the outside wall.
Caleb Williams had a strong 2023 debut for USC, but freshman Zachariah Branch stole the show.
Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
The 2024 Chevrolet Colorado loses mid-level Turbo Plus engine option. Turbo and renamed TurboMax the only choices; 11-inch gauge cluster standard.
The 2024 Kia Soul MSRP up by $100, EX trim adds Designer Package. A new anti-theft measure aims to prevent stealing the Smart Key signal.
Most drivers will get a chip or crack in their windshield at some point. Save money and perhaps fix the damage yourself with a windshield repair kit.
A 2006 Kandi KD-970GKE-2 utility vehicle, made by the Zhejiang Kangdi Vehicles Company in China, found in a Colorado self-service wrecking yard.
AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo sustained a broken hand in Friday's practice and will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for new rides-hailing drivers in California to 25 years old due to what it described as "baselessly higher" commercial insurance costs in the state. "California's insurance coverage requirements for rideshare are baselessly higher than nearly every other car on the road: up to thirty times that of taxis and thirty times that of personal vehicles," an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Your credit can have a positive or negative effect on your auto insurance rates. Here’s what to know so you can save money on your premiums.
Ricciardo will be replaced by Liam Lawson.
Holloway holds numerous UFC records, including most significant strikes landed in UFC history (3,122) and the highest significant strike differential in a single fight (plus-312).
Chicago sued the Korean automakers, hoping to force action on what has become a growing vehicle theft issue in the city.