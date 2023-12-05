Train collides with car in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A train collided with a car Monday night after it was left on the tracks.

According to officials, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. near SW 23rd and Shields.

Police say there was no one in or near the car at the time of the crash and it is currently unknown why the car was left there.

No more information is available as the investigation continues.

