Train collides with semi in Lehi, section of Main Street closed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A section of Lehi’s Main Street was closed Wednesday night after a semi truck collided with a train.

The Lehi City Police Department said the crash happened on the railway crossing at 400 West Main.

“We anticipate Main Street to be closed for some time for the investigation and vehicle removal/clean up,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Residents and motorists were asked to avoid the area. Police noted that Center Street, 200 South and 1500 remain open to traffic.

No details were immediately given on what caused the crash or if anyone was hurt.

