Train derailed in South Carolina

A train derailed early Saturday morning in South Carolina, Channel 9′s newsgathering partners at WPDE reported.

The train, operated by CSX, derailed in Marion County near U.S. Highway 301 around 5 a.m. Saturday.

A CSX spokesperson confirmed with WPDE that 17 cars went off the tracks. Most were empty, but six cars were carrying woodchips.

“The safety of everyone on site is CSX’s top priority as our teams work to remove the derailed equipment, repair the track, and completely restore the area,” she said via email.

No hazardous materials were involved in the incident, and no one was injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the derailment closed U.S. Highway 301 in Sellers.

Alongside construction crews, South Carolina Department of Transportation workers were at the site working to direct traffic, as Highway 301 is closed, WPDE said.

The cause of the derailment hasn’t been revealed yet.

