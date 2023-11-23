Train derailment causes hazardous chemical spill and evacuations near Livingston

A CSX train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in Rockcastle County on Wednesday, causing a fire, evacuations and a state of emergency declaration.

Molten sulfur spilled from two cars in the incident, causing a fire that continued to burn into Thanksgiving, according to CSX. The company said two other cars carrying magnesium hydroxide had “no indication” of a breach as of Thursday morning.

Officials called an evacuation for residents in the small town of Livingston, near the derailment site. In a news release, CSX indicated it would provide food, lodging and other supplies to displaced residents.

In response to the derailment, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon, which activates emergency resources like the Kentucky National Guard as needed.

Responders were monitoring the air for toxic emissions, including sulfur dioxide, a byproduct of burning molten sulfur.

Exposure to sulfur dioxide has an array of health impacts, including irritation to the skin, eyes, nose, throat and lungs, as well as potential decreased fertility.

This story may be updated.

Connor Giffin is an environmental reporter for The Courier Journal and a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. The program funds up to half of corps members’ salaries, but requires a portion also be raised through local community fundraising. To support local environmental reporting in Kentucky, tax-deductible donations can be made at courier-journal.com/RFA.

Learn more about RFA at reportforamerica.org. Reach Connor directly at cgiffin@gannett.com or on X @byconnorgiffin.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Train derailment causes chemical spill, evacuations near Livingston