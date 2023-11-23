Train derailment forces Thanksgiving evacuations in Kentucky

A CSX train derailed near Livingston, Ky., on Thursday, causing people to evacuate their homes Wednesday afternoon.

The railroad company promised hotel rooms and Thanksgiving meals for people asked to evacuate after the train derailed, spilled chemicals and caught fire, The Associated Press reported. The train derailed around 2:30 p.m. near the remote town that has a population of about 200 people.

CSX said two of the train’s 16 cars that derailed carried molten sulfur, which caught fire. There were two cars carrying magnesium hydroxide, but the company said there is no indication they were breached.

“The remaining cars were either empty or carrying non-hazardous products like grain or plastic,” the company’s statement said.

The company said it worked alongside emergency responders through the night to extinguish the fire, and crews were still working to extinguish the fire Thursday morning.

CSX said it would pay the costs of anyone asked to evacuate ahead of the holiday.

Officials have not released the results of air quality measurements taken Wednesday night, but it is believed the fire is releasing sulfur dioxide into the air.

Short-term exposure to sulfur dioxide can harm the respiratory system, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. At high concentrations, the gasses can harm trees and plants.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D) announced he signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency due to the derailment.

“Yesterday I signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency, which activates resources as needed to help,” Beshear posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’ve also spoken with the Judge this morning and let him know we are here for support.”

