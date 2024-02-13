Train derailment in Halstead partially closes road, second one in Kansas Monday

HALSTEAD, Kan. (KSNW) — A train has derailed in Halstead.

According to the City of Halstead, Kansas, Facebook page, no cars toppled over, but they are unable to move due to their position on the track.

The derailment has caused Industrial Rd. to be closed at the Rail Spur Crossing. It will remain closed until the City of Halstead gives further notice. The City says access to the western portion of Industrial Road is still available from SW 36th/6th Street, but there is no through traffic from Halstead Road to SW 36th/6th Street on Industrial Rd.

This is the second train derailment Monday in Kansas. The first one happened in Barber County around 5:30 a.m. Seventeen cars derailed.

