Train derailment in northeastern Ohio causes massive fire, evacuations

A massive fire broke out and prompted evacuations Friday night after a train derailed in northeastern Ohio.

About 50 cars of the train derailed in East Palestine, near Ohio's border with Pennsylvania. The train was traveling from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said in a statement Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and authorities have not released any additional information about what may have caused the derailment.

The Village of East Palestine notified residents of an evacuation order Saturday morning for people within a mile of the derailment. Residents outside of this radius were urged to shelter in place.

A high school and community center were opened to shelter dozens of people Saturday.

LOUISIANA TRAIN DERAILMENT: Train derailment causes acid leak in Louisiana, prompting evacuations, road closures

In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is seen from her farm in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in the Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.
Photos show massive fire after train derailment

Photos from the scene showed the area covered in billows of smoke and bathed in an orange glow from the fire.

The fire created so much smoke that meteorologists said it was visible on the weather radar.

In this photo provided by Melissa Smith, a train fire is seen from her farm in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order in the Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line on Friday night, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.
Emergency crews respond to fire

Crews were trying to determine which cars were still burning Saturday morning as unmanned stream devices were used at the scene, village officials said Saturday.

Firefighters from three states responded, Mayor Trent Conaway said, adding that single-digit temperatures complicated response efforts by causing water to freeze as trucks pumped it in.

Officials warned residents may hear more explosions as the fire continues and said they hoped to use drones to assess the scene. Hazmat crews also responded to determine whether hazardous materials were involved.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the derailment.

MISSOURI AMTRACK DERAILMENT: At least 3 dead, 40 injured after Amtrak train derails after hitting truck in Missouri

Contributing: The Associated Press

