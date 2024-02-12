Train derailment reported in Morgan County

Feb. 12—MAGNOLIA, W.Va. — First responders are on the scene of a reported train derailment Monday afternoon in the Magnolia area of Morgan County.

Emergency personnel from Washington and Allegany counties were dispatched at about 5 p.m. to assist Great Cacapon, Paw Paw and Berkeley Springs firefighters at the incident scene in the Low Line Road area.

At least one of the train cars was reportedly leaking a hazardous chemical and hazmat teams were assessing the leak.

Emergency radio broadcasts from the scene indicated at least eight cars were on their side. There were no reports of evacuations of residents in the area due to the remote location.

CSX Transportation crews also were enroute to the scene.