Train derails in Butler County; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after a train derailed in northern Butler County.

The derailment happened Wednesday at 8 a.m. in the area of Hallston Road and St. John Road in Brady Township, according to Butler County 911.

A spokesperson from Canadian National Railways told Channel 11 that around 15 rail cars went off the track in the accident.

The train was transporting iron ore and nothing it was carrying is considered to be dangerous, the spokesperson said.

Officials with CN also said that no one was hurt and there were no fires involved in the accident.

The cause of the derailment is currently under investigation.

