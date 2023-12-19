Train derails after colliding with an 18-wheeler stuck on the tracks in Texas
A driver recorded the impact between a train and 18-wheeler after the truck got stuck on the tracks in Texas. The conductor suffered minor injuries.
Netflix today announced that it is discontinuing its support for Conductor, a popular orchestration engine for microservices the streaming giant open sourced in 2016. With more than 13,000 GitHub stars and thousands of companies that use it as an essential part of their infrastructure, Conductor is one of the company's most popular open source projects, but the company has now decided to put its efforts elsewhere. "This strategic decision, while difficult, is essential for realigning our resources to better serve our business objectives with our internal Conductor fork," the company wrote in a statement.
Bradley Beal has played in just six games for the Suns this season due to various injuries
Stock up on Energizer flashlights. wearable blankets and a 7-inch portable TV for over 30% off.
The Ravens became the first AFC team to clinch a postseason berth.
Trevor Milton, the disgraced founder and former CEO of electric truck startup Nikola, was sentenced Monday to four years in prison for securities fraud. The sentence, by Judge Edgardo Ramos in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, caps a multi-year saga that at one point sent Nikola stock soaring 83% only to come crashing down months later over accusations of fraud and canceled contracts. The sentencing hearing comes after four separate delays, during which Milton has remained free under a $100 million bond.
Chrysler Pacifica gets a 'significant' makeover in 2025. It's the lone product until then. The refresh won't come until after Chrysler's BEV crossover launches.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Auto-Pressure check waits for pressure to stabilize before ensuring the PSI target is precisely achieved.
Daniels was the only QB to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in 2023.
Wembanyama still leads all rookies in points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game, but he rates 32nd in effective field-goal percentage, shooting 36.6% on everything but dunks.
Radford will build 12 units of the Type 62-2 it modified for Pikes Peak. Each car costs $1 million excluding numerous customization options.
Apple's move to cut off Beeper, the app that brought iMessage to Android users, already caught the attention of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called out the tech giant for anticompetitive behavior. Now, a bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers is asking the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate Apple's "potential anticompetitive treatment of the Beeper Mini messaging application," noting that "interoperability and interconnections have long been key drivers of competition and consumer choice in communications services." In it, they note that the Dept. of Commerce had earlier this year described Apple as a "gatekeeper" with a "monopoly position" in its mobile app ecosystem.
Tua Tagovailoa had another big game, this one without Tyreek Hill.
The latest reading on inflation and earnings from consumer companies will greet investors amid a roaring stock market rally.
All ages will get hooked on trying to transform the Shashibo into 70+ shapes.
James looked very comfortable in the offense, finishing with eight points (two 3-pointers) and three assists. Pippen finished with a full stat line, netting 21 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
The Lions, Steelers and Bengals all picked up critical wins for their playoff pursuits.
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through wet and cold winters.
Your guide to high-risk car insurance: what factors affect your risk profile and what to expect in costs.
Lockyer also collapsed during the Championship playoff final in May.