Train derails after hitting 18-wheeler in Parker County Sunday morning

A train in Parker County derailed after hitting an semi-tractor-trailer that was stuck on the tracks Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The train hit the 18-wheeler, hauling an oversized load, near Farm Road 5 in Annetta around 9:30 a.m., according to DPS. The crash caused the train to detail, sending two engines and 17 train cars off the tracks.

The train engineer was taken to Texas Health Hospital Willow Park with minor injuries, according to the news release. There is no word on injuries sustained by the truck driver. FM 5 is expected to be closed until at least midnight.