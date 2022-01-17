Train Derails + LAX Emergency Landing + Tsunami | SoCal In Brief

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the weekend wraps up, we've rounded up all the stories you may have missed Saturday and Sunday to prepare you for Monday.

But before we jump into the Golden State's top stories, residents should know that California's new COVID workplace rules have kicked in to better help protect workers vaccinated against COVID-19.

The revised California Division of Safety and Health rules require employers to provide FDA-approved COVID tests available to exposed employees (whether or not they are vaccinated or asymptomatic) at no cost, and the testing should be done on the clock.

If someone gets exposed to COVID at work (whether or not they are vaccinated) state law requires that employers send them home and maintain their usual pay until they meet the return to work criteria set forth by the workplace rules, CalMatters reported.

Employers will also be required to make sure workers are properly masked. Read more about the revised workplace rules here.

Here are some of the stories you may have missed this weekend:

Rescuers are searching for a diver who went missing while with a group of divers near an oil platform 7 miles off the OC/Long Beach coast.

Twenty-four-year-old Brianna Kupfer was killed while working alone at a boutique furniture store.

Delta Flight 362 from Los Angeles to Maui was forced to turn back and make an emergency landing due to a mechanical issue with the plane

Deputies responding to a report of a person attacking someone in a parked car, tased the suspect who later died.

Michael Robin Jackson, a pioneer of talk radio died at 87 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.

A rabbi and three others were taken hostage at a Texas synagogue, prompting police in Los Angeles to monitor local houses of worship.

A woman was hiking near Temescal Canyon Falls Sunday when she broke her ankle.

Lifeguards and fire departments cleared beaches and rescued dozens of swimmers this weekend from abnormal swells, which continued Sunday.

Witnessed reported seeing a man driving recklessly before a car went off an overpass and rolled onto the freeway.

A person suffered critical injuries after being ejected from a vehicle as it flipped over in a crash at Mission Trail and Sedco Boulevard.

Seventeen train cars were knocked off the rail amid thousands of scattered boxes left by cargo thieves.

Thousands of students and staff at the Desert Sands, Palm Springs and Coachella Valley unified school districts have the coronavirus.

Residents were told to shelter in place while police sought a man and a woman suspected of opening fire on a home in a Carlsbad neighborhood

The number of known active virus cases countywide was 17,592 on Friday, up 1,485 from the day prior.

Two groups got into a fight Friday at Seaport Village, and a young man was stabbed in the stomach.

Authorities warned residents not to go to the beach to watch the tsunami as waves hit the Orange and Los Angeles County coastline.

The crash involved an SUV and a sedan that slammed into the center divider on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Westminster.

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the shoulder of the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway near Echo Park.

Two trailers and a propane tank caught fire in Menifee Saturday.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department conducted a saturation patrol Friday night to deter intoxicated drivers.

A man was struck by at least one vehicle while walking along Interstate 805 near Market Street.

Firefighters had to free people trapped in a two-car crash Friday at f Miles Avenue and Heritage Palms Drive.

A woman showed up with friends in the early morning hours to a Sabre Springs park, where police say a man stabbed her before fleeing.

One person was killed and another was injured when a motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle Sunday morning.

Nighttime commuters should expect delays next week as lanes and ramps close for the ongoing I-10 Tune-Up project.

The fatal crash involved four vehicles at Oso Parkway and Cabot Road.



