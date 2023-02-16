Train derails in Michigan near Detroit: No reports of injuries or hazardous materials

A road in Van Buren Township west of Detroit Metropolitan Airport was closed after several train cars derailed Thursday morning.

There are no reports of injuries and no hazardous materials were aboard the train, according to a Van Buren Township Public Safety Facebook post.

Video from the scene of the derailment in Van Buren Township showed that numerous train cars from the Norfolk Southern train were off the tracks.

The derailment comes about two weeks after a different Norfolk Southern train derailment involving hazardous materials near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that led to evacuations, as well as environmental and health concerns.

Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes (EGLE) sent responders to the scene and released updates on what they found.

One of the overturned rail cars contained agricultural products, and the other cars were empty.

No hazardous material was released into soil or waterways.

One railcar contained liquid chlorine but was away from the overturned section and was included in the railcars that were removed first.

Norfolk Southern is on site using equipment to remove and upright the railcars.

Officials are requesting that drivers avoid the area of Huron River Drive between Martinsville and Haggerty Road in Wayne County due to the derailment, according to the Van Buren Township Public Safety Facebook post.

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, issued a statement regarding the train derailment.

“My team and I have been in touch with Supervisor Kevin McNamara, the Van Buren Fire Department, and other local officials regarding the train derailment in Van Buren Township," Dingell said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Norfolk Southern train derails in Michigan near Detroit