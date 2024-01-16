Train derails in Ottumwa

Jan. 15—OTTUMWA — Part of a train derailed in Ottumwa early Monday morning, affecting both Canadian Pacific Kansas City and Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks in the process.

The derailment blocked CPKC's North Quincy Avenue crossing for a few hours, but also blocked the intersecting point, or "diamond," where CPKC and BNSF tracks meet near West Second Street, said Tim Richmond, the director of emergency management for Wapello County.

In an email to The Courier, BNSF confirmed it had a lead locomotive-only derail on its westbound train at approximately 7:46 a.m., and that the train was empty and no injuries were reported. Also, the railroad company said the rear of the train was on CPKC tracks, while the front end was on BNSF's main tracks.

At approximately 11 a.m. the North Quincy Avenue crossing reopened to traffic, Richmond said.