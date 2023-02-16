Train drags man to his death after dog leash gets stuck in door, Virginia officials say

A man died after he was dragged along a train platform onto the tracks and was struck by a train, Virginia transit officials say.

Metro Transit police said they received a report of a person who had been struck by a train around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Dunn Loring station — about 13 miles west of Washington, D.C. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

The man was identified by his daughter as Harold Riley, according to WTTG.

Police did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request to confirm the man’s identity on Feb. 16.

The 50-year-old was on the train with his service dog Daisy, one of his daughter’s told the outlet. Riley was the father of two daughters and had four grandchildren.

Video of the incident shows that the man exited the train and was on the platform, but a leash tied to him had gotten caught in the door, police said on Twitter. When the train began to move, the man was dragged down the platform and onto the tracks.

A dog with no identification was found inside the train car, according to police. The dog did not appear to be a service dog when it was found.

The train operator conducted two safe door checks before moving the train, police said.

