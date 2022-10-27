Train driver finds body in woods near tracks. SC police call death ‘suspicious’

A train driver found a body near railroad tracks, prompting an investigation into a “suspicious death,” South Carolina officials said.

The driver spotted someone dead in the woods and asked a railroad company worker to take a closer look. The worker then reported the discovery to North Charleston police, according to the department.

Officers were called at about 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. While at the scene near Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue, police saw the body “lying face down on the ground,” officials wrote in an incident report.

The report listed the death as “suspicious,” and an investigation was ongoing as of Oct. 27.

The North Charleston Police Department in its report didn’t reveal the person’s name or how the person died.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Oct. 27.

Woman’s death is ‘suspicious’ after her body is found in man’s bedroom, SC cops say

26-year-old found dead in creek after ‘out of character’ disappearance, SC cops say