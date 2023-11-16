Train drivers announce fresh round of strikes

Train drivers are set to stage a fresh round of strikes in their long running dispute over pay.

The Aslef union has announced a "rolling programme" of walkouts between 2 and 9 December, with different train companies affected on each day.

Drivers will also refuse to work any overtime from 1 to 9 December as part of the industrial action.

Little progress has been made in the 18-month long row, with union bosses rejecting a pay offer back in spring.

"Our members have spoken and we know what they think. Every time they vote - and they have voted overwhelmingly - for strike action in pursuit of a proper pay rise it is a clear rejection of the offer that was made in April," said Aslef's general secretary Mick Whelan.

Which train company will be affected on what day?

Saturday 2 December at East Midlands Railway and LNER

Sunday 3 December at Avanti West Coast, Chiltern, Great Northern Thameslink, and West Midlands Trains

Tuesday 5 December at C2C and Greater Anglia

Wednesday 6 December at Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, SWR main line, SWR depot drivers, and Island Line

Thursday 7 December at CrossCountry and GWR

Friday 8 December at Northern and TPT

Services are expected to be cancelled and cause disruption on the strike days and as well as the walk outs, Aslef members have agreed to refuse to work any overtime from Friday 1 to Saturday 9 December.