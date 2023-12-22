Train Drives Through Fireball in Upstate New York After Truck Explodes Under Bridge

A truck carrying compressed natural gas collided with a bridge in East Glenville, New York, on Thursday, December 21, causing a large explosion that prompted evacuations and led to power outages, according to reports.

The incident occurred shortly before 6:35 pm on Thursday, when the truck hit a rail bridge. The driver of the truck was airlifted to the Westchester Burn Unit with severe burns to their hands and face, according to local reports.

Dramatic footage from the scene, captured by Craig D’Allaird, shows a train crossing the overpass as the truck burns underneath.

Glenville Supervisor Chris Koetzle declared a state of emergency on Friday, warning residents to avoid the area of the explosion.

Koetzle said the state of emergency will “assist the town in its ability to respond to the scene, provide resources over an extended period of time, and waive certain administrative procedures to help speed the town’s response to the emergency and support all responders involved.” Credit: Craig D’Allaird via Storyful