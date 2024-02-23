Train fatally struck pedestrian in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — An incoming train fatally struck a pedestrian who was trespassing Thursday night in Gaithersburg.
The collision happened in the area of E. Diamond Ave. and Railroad St.
66 pounds of cocaine worth $3M found; man arrested in Prince George’s County
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) responded to the collision and evaluated the person who died of their injuries, according to MCFR spokesperson Pete Piringer’s post on X.
Police are investigating the situation.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.