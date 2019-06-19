Train with hazardous materials derails in Nevada, closes major highway

June 19 (Reuters) - A freight train carrying hazardous materials derailed in a sparsely populated part of Nevada on Wednesday, forcing the closing of a major interstate highway, authorities said.

The derailment involved 19 cars of the train that was carrying munitions at its opposite end, away from accident site, the Elko County, Nevada, Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. A photo of the scene showed smoke rising form a jumble of railcars as a mountain loomed in the background.

The mishap, near Wells, Nevada, about 180 miles (290 km) west of Salt Lake City, Utah, forced the closing of Interstate-80 in both directions, the Nevada Department of Transportation said on Twitter. The interstate runs from New York to San Francisco.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries. (Reporting by Peter Szekely in New York; editing by Scott Malone and Nick Zieminski)