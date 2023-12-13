Train hits and kills man at private crossing in the Midlands, SC officials say

A Midlands man was killed Tuesday when he was hit by a train, the Newberry County Coroner’s Office said.

James T. Bookman, a 42-year-old Prosperity resident, was the pedestrian who died, Coroner Laura Kneece said Wednesday in a news release.

The collision happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Newberry, according to Kneece.

Bookman was hit by a CSX train near a private railroad crossing on U.S. 76/CR Koon Highway across from Creative Liquid Coatings, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said. That’s in the area between Interstate 26 and S.C. 34.

Bookman died at the scene, according to Kneece.

No other injuries were reported. There was no word if the train went off the tracks following the collision.

Both the sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are continuing to investigate the death.

There was another unrelated collision Tuesday in South Carolina that also involved a train.

Just before 4 p.m. in South Carolina’s Upstate region, a Norfolk Southern train collided with a Ford van near the intersection of South Line Street and Moore Street Extension, according to the Greer Police Department.

The Ford driver was taken to a Greenville hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.