Train rider slashes man in the face with box cutter during argument, CA officials say

A 56-year-old man was arrested after being accused of cutting a train rider’s face with a box cutter during an argument in California, officials said.

Around 7 a.m. May 2, a man aboard a San Francisco International Airport bound train got into an argument with another rider, according to a post on Facebook by the BART Police Department.

As the argument escalated, the man cut the victim’s face with a box cutter, officials said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the post.

Officers took the man into custody when the train stopped at the Pleasant Hill Station in Walnut Creek soon after the attack.

Walnut Creek is about 25 miles northeast of San Francisco.

