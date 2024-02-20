Train show returns to Das Dutchman Essenhaus

Feb. 19—MIDDLEBURY — A Saturday event in Middlebury proved that model railroading, despite what anyone might think, is alive and well — at least in Michiana.

From 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Das Dutchman Essenhaus Inn and Conference Center hosted its 2024 Train Show, welcoming model train enthusiasts and fans from across the Great Lakes region. Display tables and train layouts filled many areas, including at least one hallway, of the conference center.

Doug Plencner, South Bend, represented Michael's Trains, which is based in the Old Bag Factory in Goshen. Their display table featured H.O., N and N.O. gauge equipment, with both locomotives and cars, or "rolling stock."

"It's been a great show," Plencner said. "This is my first time here, but we intend to come back."

Nearby, a layout assembled by the Western Michigan Lego Users Group featured a city skyline, including Hummers, school buses and even a "Star Trek" shuttlecraft next to the tracks, complete with a miniature Captain Kirk and crew. Another layout in a nearby room featured a model "Metra" train, the Chicago commuter rail line.

Joel Miller, co-owner and campus manager of Essenhaus, said that an estimated 1,500 people had attended the event as of 11:15 a.m.

"I believe this is our 14th year of doing this," Miller said. "We had a little bit slower start because of the cold, but it took off. It's been pretty smooth."

Miller said that the event originated after Steve Payne, a van driver for Essenhaus who died in 2022, suggested a model train show to him as "a good idea."

"This is what came about," Miller said.

Miller said one feature that makes the show unique is how family-friendly it is geared to be — kids can craft in the shops, and also have the chance to work on actual layouts.

"We have many working layouts for the kids, as well as a trolley to go from building to building," he said. "Many other shows are just vendors and are just geared towards adults."

Roger Fenske, Kalamazoo, Michigan, is a model railroad collector, and was set up for buying and selling at a display table.

"I do 18-20 shows each year, across southern Michigan, northern Indiana and northwest Ohio," he said. "It's been a pretty good day. I'm doing pretty well at the show. I've been doing shows for 15 years."

Mike and Deb Cole, LaGrange, were visiting a friend from Fort Wayne at the show.

"We just got here," Deb said. "It's actually our first train show."

Brittany and John Simpson, Elkhart, visited the show with their son Theodore, 3.

"It's nice for the family to go to on a cold winter day," Brittany said.

Justin and Megan Heinold, South Bend, attended the event for the first time with their four children, Jack, 9, Adeline, 7, Charlie, 3 and Molly, 1.

"We're very impressed so far," Megan said.

Jack described the Western Michigan Lego Users Group layout as "really cool."

"If I took five weeks I could probably build one," he added.

Essenhaus has scheduled its next train show for Feb. 8, 2025. To learn more about Essenhaus, visit them at essenhaus.com.