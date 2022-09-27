Train smashes into Colorado police cruiser with detained woman in the back seat

Oxygen

The identity of a woman found without her head and hands in a grisly murder has finally been solved. More than 42 years ago, troopers with the New York State Police responded to a travel trunk found near a dumpster at the Hudson View apartment complex in Fishkill, New York — about 70 miles north of Manhattan. Little could be ascertained about the body of the woman inside, who became known as “Dutchess County Jane Doe,” because her head and hands were never found. Earlier this year, Othram Inc.,