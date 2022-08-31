New rail strike called in overt challenge to Starmer - live updates

TSSA rail strike train industrial action Labour Party Conference Liverpool - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Union bosses have urged MPs to join them on the picket line as they plot another nationwide train strike during the Labour Party Conference next month.

Workers at nine train operators and infrastructure owner Network Rail will walk out for 24 hours from midday on September 26 in the latest row over pay and conditions.

The industrial action will coincide with the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool.

In an overt challenge to Sir Keir Starmer, the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association called for Labour party members and MPs to join the picket line to “show solidarity in fighting the Conservatives’ cost-of-living crisis”.

Sir Keir has banned payroll Labour MPs from appearing on picket lines. In July, he sacked Sam Tarry, former shadow transport minister, after giving a TV interview alongside striking rail workers.

The strikes will impact Avanti West Coast – which operates trains between London and Liverpool – as well as c2c, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, LNER and Southeastern.

It comes a week after hundreds of TSSA members at TransPennine Express and West Midlands Trains voted to strike.

It's the latest wave of industrial action that's sparked misery for commuters up and down the country this summer.

The walkout will follow a three-day strike between August 18 and 20 that spanned 14 train companies, the London Underground and some bus services in the capital. Another major national strike took place in July.

New Russia gas outage tightens energy screws on Europe

Russia has halted gas supplies through the key Nord Stream pipeline, intensifying the stand-off over energy and raising the prospect of rationing and recession across Europe.

Kremlin-controlled energy giant Gazprom has said the pipeline will be shut down for three days starting this morning for planned maintenance work.

But European leaders fear Putin could extend the outage in retaliation against western sanctions. Any further cuts to supplies would deepen the crisis that's already triggered a 400pc surge in wholesale gas prices over the last year.

Shop price inflation surges to highest on record

Price paid by British shoppers surged at their fastest pace on record this month as Britons battled soaring costs on everything from petrol to crisps.

Shop price inflation jumped to 5.1pc in August, up from 4.4pc in July and the highest since records began in 2005, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Food price increases hit 9.3pc, with milk, margarine and crisps seeing the biggest rises. This level of food inflation could continue for at least another six months, the survey warned.

The BRC said shop prices were contributing to wider UK inflation, which some analysts are predicting could top 22pc next year.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said:

As retailers also grapple with growing cost pressures, there is only so much they can shoulder. The new prime minister will have an opportunity to relieve some of the cost burden bearing down on retailers, like the upcoming increase in business rates, in order to help retailers do more to help their customers.

Gazprom makes record £36bn profit as Western sanctions fail to bite

Putin Gazprom energy gas - REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

ICYMI – Russian gas giant Gazprom has made a record profit of 2.5 trillion roubles (£35.8bn) in the first half of the year despite Western sanctions.

Helen Cahill has more:

Gazprom's board has recommended paying a dividend worth £8.6bn to the Russian government which owns 49.3pc of the company's shares after confirming its base for payouts had reached 2.4 trillion roubles. The board has suggested delivering a payout of 51.03 roubles per ordinary share or a total payout of 1.208 trillion roubles, subject to shareholder approval. Famil Sadygov, Gazprom's deputy chief executive, said the company had delivered record revenues "despite sanctions pressure and an unfavourable external environment". Russia's gas revenues have grown substantially owing to the uptick in wholesale gas prices. Analysts at Capital Economics have warned that Mr Putin could cut gas exports to Europe by 20pc for up to three years and block supplies completely for a year without harming the Russian economy due to spiralling prices.

FTSE risers and fallers

It's a quiet start to the day for the FTSE 100 as fears about the economy continue to weigh on investors.

The blue-chip index was flat in choppy trading after suffering its worst day in seven weeks on Tuesday.

Healthcare stocks were the biggest drag on the index, with AstraZeneca shedding 1.5pc. GSK and its consumer health spin-off Haleon were also down a similar amount.

Capping losses on the index were miners, with Anglo American among those to gain ground after China's factory activity contracted less than expected this month.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 dipped 0.2pc.

Energy bills discount won't bring down inflation, says ONS

The official statistics body has ruled that the £400 discount on energy bills this winter will not count towards inflation figures in a blow to ministers that will cost the Government billions of pounds and push up costs for households.

Tom Rees has more:

Support for soaring energy costs announced earlier this year will be treated as increasing household incomes rather than reducing spending and therefore not pull down its cost of living gauges, the Office for National Statistics said. Suppressing the headline rate of the ONS’s cost of living measures - including the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) and Retail Prices Index (RPI) - would have had sweeping consequences as the inflation gauges are used to determine Government debt payments, benefit increases and cost rises of certain services, such as mobile phone contracts. If the ONS had instead decided that the measures counted as a genuine reduction in the price of energy as opposed to a discount, the headline rate of inflation would only rise to 11.2pc in October, instead of 13.3pc, according to Pantheon Macroeconomics. Deutsche Bank said RPI would have been 2.7 percentage points lower in October. Around a quarter of the country’s £2 trillion debt pile is linked to RPI, meaning a different decision would have saved the Government £14bn in debt payments, according to Bloomberg. The ONS ruling will also increase the cost of services linked to inflation, such as mobile phone contracts. Rises to benefit payments are also linked to inflation. The decision by the ONS will have implications for the Bank of England, potentially forcing it into tougher action on reducing inflation as it tries to bring down CPI to its 2pc target.

Asda buys Co-op petrol stations in £600m deal

Asda Co-op petrol stations - Richard Walker/Asda

Asda has sealed a deal to buy Co-op's petrol stations business for around £600m.

The sale will see 5pc of Co-op's entire retail estate – including 129 petrol stations and three development sites – handed over to Asda, which already runs 230 petrol stations across the UK.

Co-op said offloading its petrol forecourts will allow it to focus on its convenience business as well as raising important cash for the business.

Asda will pay £438m in cash and take on around £162m of lease liabilities as part of the deal, with the final amount set to be confirmed on completion later this year.

Shirine Khoury-Haq, Co-op's newly-appointed chief executive, said:

This transaction is in line with our strategy to move away from operating petrol forecourts and supports our vision of co-operating for a fairer world while building our core leading convenience business.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has edged higher at the open despite the looming threat of a recession.

The blue-chip index gained 0.1pc to 7,371 points.

Fresh misery for commuters with latest train strike

UK rail strike TSSA - Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Aside from the political posturing, the new rail strike threatens to bring even more misery to passengers after a summer of walkouts.

The latest industrial action follows a three-day strike between August 18 and 20 that spanned 14 train companies, the London Underground and some bus services in the capital.

Another major national strike took place in July.

Meanwhile, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has warned commuters in the capital face more Tube strikes despite a £1.2bn bailout agreed with the Government.

Union boss calls on Labour MPs to join picket line

Manuel Cortes, TSSA union leader, isn't mincing his words as he announced a fresh wave of train strikes. He takes aim at Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and calls on Labour MPs to join the picket line:

The dead hand of Grant Shapps is sadly stopping DfT train operating companies from making a revised, meaningful offer. Frankly, he either sits across the negotiating table with our union or gets out of the way to allow railway bosses to freely negotiate with us, as they have done in the past. The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence. I welcome the fact that negotiations are ongoing with Network Rail and the gap towards a resolution is narrowing. Time will tell whether a deal can be done to avert our next strike. I will be standing on our picket line in Liverpool and will be encouraging fellow delegates and Labour MPs to do likewise, so they can rightly show they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those fighting the Tories’ cost of living crisis.

Union plots strike during Labour Party Conference

Good morning.

Union bosses have upped the ante with their latest plans for industrial action, threatening to walk out during the Labour Party Conference next month.

Workers at nine train operators and infrastructure owner Network Rail will walk out for 24 hours from midday on September 26 in the latest row over pay and conditions.

The strike, organised by the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association, will clash with the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, sparking a new test for Sir Keir Starmer.

The TSSA said: "As a Labour affiliated union TSSA will be looking for support from Conference delegates and MPs to join them on the picket line to show solidarity in fighting the Conservative’s cost of living crisis."

The strikes will impact Avanti West Coast – which operates trains between London and Liverpool – as well as c2c, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Great Western Railway, LNER and Southeastern

