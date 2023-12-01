Train strikes: Drivers vote to continue walkouts

Train drivers have voted to continue taking strike action for the next six months as part of a long-running dispute over pay.

The vote comes as train drivers begin nine days of industrial action between 1 and 9 December.

Strikes will affect train companies on a rolling basis, and the Aslef union has also imposed an overtime ban.

Mick Whelan, Aslef's general secretary, said the union was "in this for the long haul".

"Our members - who have not had a pay rise for nearly five years now - are determined that the train companies - and the Tory government that stands behind them - do the right thing," he added.

Aslef reballoted its members at 12 train operators in England, and each saw large votes in favour of continued strike action.

The results come as Aslef members began an overtime ban, which lasts from Friday until Saturday 9 December.

Trains divers are also staging a "rolling programme" of one-day walkouts between Saturday 2 December and Friday 8 December, with different train companies affected on each day.

Many of the affected operators are expected to run no services at all on strike days.

Travelling on the day before or after strike days might also be affected.