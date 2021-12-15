Train strikes and kills man walking on the tracks in Ocean Springs, police confirm

A man in his 20s died Wednesday after being struck by a train, Ocean Springs Police said in a press release.

Witnesses say the man was walking east on the railroad tracks near Cherokee Glenn and did not respond the the warning whistle from the westbound train.

The area is off U.S. 90, just east of the Biloxi Bay train bridge.

The CSX train came to an emergency stop after the man was struck and killed.

His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

Police and CSX are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.