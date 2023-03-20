Train strikes: March, April dates and the lines affected

Mick Lynch of the RMT union said Network Rail members will decide whether to accept the new pay deal - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Rail passengers battled with more travel chaos this weekend and face further industrial action by train workers over the coming weeks.

The RMT suspended industrial action due to take place last week against Network Rail while union members vote on the latest pay and condictions offer in a referendum. The vote concludes on March 20 at midday.

The new offer includes a salary increase of 14.4pc for the lowest paid and 9.2pc for the highest paid staff. There is an additional 1.1pc on basic earnings and increased backpay.

The RMT said it was not making a recommendation on how to vote on the offer, which is not conditional on accepting Network Rail's modernising maintenance agenda, which the RMT does not endorse.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "We will continue our campaign for a negotiated settlement on all aspects of the railway dispute."

When are the next train strikes?

Passengers face disruption by RMT members on four days of walkouts:

Thursday March 16

Saturday March 18

Thursday March 30

Saturday April 1

The RMT says it represents around 40,000 workers across Network Rail and train operators, meaning major swathes of the train network will grind to a halt.

Which rail companies are affected in today's train strike?

There are 14 train companies that will be affected by the staff walkouts, and it is expected these will be the same ones hit by earlier walkouts. These are:

Chiltern Railways

Cross Country Trains

Greater Anglia,

LNER,

East Midlands Railway,

c2c,

Great Western Railway,

Northern Trains,

South Eastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express,

Avanti West Coast,

West Midlands Trains

GTR (including Gatwick Express)

Why are rail workers going on strike?

Unions are demanding pay rises for their members who are battling soaring inflation, although train operators are limited in how much they can offer, given they require a mandate from the Government.

Train bosses are also under pressure to cut costs to balance the books, after a slump in the number of people commuting into city centres every day. This means they are looking at introducing more technology.

Story continues

Union bosses have said they cannot accept so-called modernisation efforts, as it would result in "a severe reduction in scheduled maintenance tasks, making the railways less safe, the closure of all ticket offices and thousands of jobs stripped out of the industry when the railways need more investment not less".

Will I be able to get a refund if my train is going to be cancelled?

In previous strikes, Network Rail has said that, if a train journey is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, passengers are entitled to a change or refund from wherever they bought their tickets.

Customers with season tickets have also been able to claim compensation through the delay repay scheme, while Network Rail has said that "weekly season tickets which have not started yet can be refunded, [although] a £10 admin fee may apply".

Tube strike

In addition to the train strikes, Tube drivers in the Aslef union and Tube workers in the RMT union held strike action on Wednesday 15 March, which affected all London Underground lines. The walkouts coincided with Budget day.

Thousands of union staff walked out in a dispute over pensions and working arrangements. Test train and engineering train drivers on the London Underground also voted to walk out.

Transport for London (TfL) had said that there would be little to no service expected on the entirety of the Tube network for 24 hours, with continued disruption lasting into the morning next day.

The Elizabeth Line and Overground ran as normal but TfL urged commuters to allow more time for their journey, as stations would be much busier than normal with expected queuing. The DLR and trams were also expected to run as normal, but with warnings of reduced station stops due to closures.

Tube workers last went on strike on November 10 after talks failed to resolve a dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our members will never accept job losses, attacks on their pensions or changes to working conditions in order to pay for a funding cut which is the government's political decision.



"Tube workers provide an essential service to the capital, making sure the city can keep moving and work long hours in demanding roles.



"In return they deserve decent pensions, job security and good working conditions and RMT will fight tooth and nail to make sure that's what they get."