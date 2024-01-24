Train strikes semi-trailer at Mitchell railroad crossing after semi failed to stop, witnesses say

Jan. 23—MITCHELL — A semi-trailer was struck by a train Tuesday morning at a railroad crossing along the Highway 37 Bypass, which prompted crews to briefly shut down a portion of Highway 37 in Mitchell.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. at a railroad crossing along Highway 37 in between West Third and West Hanson avenues.

According to Ryan Yanez, an official with Ringneck and Western Railroad who witnessed the crash, the semi-trailer failed to stop at the railroad crossing resulting in the train striking the side of the semi-trailer.

Officials on scene said the driver of the semi truck and train operators escaped the crash with no injuries. First responders arrived on scene shortly after the crash.

The semi-trailer was hauling grain, which spilled onto the Highway 37 Bypass at the railroad crossing.

Yanez reminded drivers to use extra caution during winter weather when approaching a railroad crossing with a train approaching.

"Give yourself extra time to stop. Don't try to beat a train," Yanez said following the crash.