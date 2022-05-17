Trained Carlsbad search and rescue dogs still missing as police look for suspect

A Facebook post from May 12, 2022 seeks the return of three search and rescue belonging to Carlsbad physician Dr. Kim Lark.

The animals were inside a vehicle reported stolen by Dr. Kim Lark.

However, Lark alleged Green, her estranged husband broke into her Carlsbad home stole a spare set of car keys and entered her 2015 Ford Expedition May 12 which was parked at a Carlsbad business.

Lark told the Current-Argus that Green is also known as Theodore “Ted” Maher.

Lark said Green knew where she would be Thursday morning around 8:20.

“I ran out the door and I could see my husband driving away in my vehicle with the dogs barking and he had a small brown SUV following after him,” she said.

Lark is a trained dog search and rescue specialist with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“All three of these dogs are nationally certified search and rescue dogs. One of them is the great granddaughter of the dog that I took to the Pentagon after 9/11 and a border collie is due to have puppies this week,” she said.

Lark speculated he could be in the San Antonio, Texas area.

A Go Fund Me page set up to raise money for a reward to aid in the return of the dogs has thus far raised $775.

Suspect facing additional charges

The Current-Argus was able to confirm that Green was charged with 12 criminal counts related to the alleged break in at Lark’s medical practice at 2402 West Pierce Street in April, per a criminal complaint filed by Carlsbad Police.

He allegedly stole a computer tablet and checkbook. Maher allegedly tried to withdraw nearly $56,000 from her account by using forged checks, according to the criminal complaint in the matter.

“Luckily the bank called me and asked if I wrote a check that big,” Lark said.

Green is currently being sought in connection with those crimes.

