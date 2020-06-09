He trained the San Jose police about racial bias. An officer shot him with a rubber bullet during a protest.

Anda Chu/Digital First Media/The Mercury News via Getty Images

A man who trained police trainees on racial bias was hit by at least one rubber bullet fired by a police officer during protests in San Jose, California, last week, according to multiple news outlets.

A rubber bullet reportedly struck Derrick Sanderlin in the groin, requiring emergency surgery. He was told he might never be able to have children.

He and his wife plan to file a lawsuit against the city and the police alleging excessive force, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Derrick Sanderlin spent three years training the San Jose Police Department on implicit bias and procedural justice, but during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Sanderlin was injured by at least one rubber bullet from that same police department, multiple news outlets reported.

Sanderlin is now wondering whether his efforts made any difference.

"The way that — the way that they've treated people out there has over the weekend has been really heartbreaking because the chief is like a good person, who's really trying to do the right thing," he told the local outlet KGO.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Sanderlin stood between protesters and the police and pleaded for the officers to stop shooting rubber bullets at the crowd before having the bullets aimed him.

"I pause for a moment like maybe this isn't, maybe this doesn't hurt, and falling afterward is like the most painful experience," Sanderlin told KGO.

KGO reported that an officer named Jared Yuen was placed on desk duty and was facing an internal-affairs investigation over the incident.

"I really just couldn't watch it anymore," Sanderlin told KGO. "And just kind of made like a parallel walkover, put my hands up, and just stood in the line of the fire and asked them to please not do this."

Sanderlin needed emergency surgery for a ruptured testicle after being struck by a rubber bullet, according to the Times.

While the surgery was successful, he was reportedly told he might still never be able to have children.

"And I just started weeping at the thought of that," his wife, Cayla Sanderlin, told KGO. "You know, we, we do want kids and we're very close to having kids."

The couple hired an attorney and are reportedly preparing a civil-rights lawsuit against the police and the city alleging excessive force.

"To see how the protest unfolded really, really disappointed me," Sanderlin told the Times. "Because I was holding the tension of already knowing what police relationships were like and also hoping for a change, hoping for something new and good. And it seems as if they [the officers] just didn't get that message."

Videos captured by local outlets had shown Sanderlin de-escalating a situation in which a protester smashed the window of a car with the driver inside. The Times reported that videos showed Sanderlin "shooing" people away.

"As soon as I heard the glass break, I turned around and was like woah, woah, woah," Sanderlin said. "He seemed like a nice dude. I just said, 'Get out of here, man!' He seemed really upset, and I didn't want things to escalate further or anyone else to get hurt, so I just tried to encourage him to just move along."

KGO said that it told Chief Eddie Garcia of the San Jose police about the incident and that he then reached out to Sanderlin.

"Derrick has been a real leader in our communities' efforts to reduce bias and discrimination through dialogue. I assured him we will be investigating this incident," Garcia told KGO.

The police chief also said he was reviewing officers' use of rubber bullets and projectiles and crowd control.

