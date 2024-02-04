Trainees as young as 18 set for classrooms in new teacher apprenticeships

Trainees as young as 18 will soon be working in England’s classrooms under a teacher apprenticeship scheme announced by the Government.

Launching this autumn, the degree apprenticeship will give trainees the opportunity to “earn while they learn” as ministers attempt to address a serious recruitment crisis affecting the profession.

The Department for Education said that the scheme would appeal to people who may not be able to take time out to study full-time for a degree, such as teaching assistants or staff already working in schools.

With the programme open to school leavers, it will mean that teenage trainees will work in classrooms alongside more experienced teachers.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, who was herself an apprentice in a car factory, said: “The teacher degree apprenticeship will open up the profession to more people, from those who want a career change to those who are looking for an earn and learn route without student debt.

“It will be a game-changing opportunity for schools to nurture and retain talent from the ground up, helping apprentices to gain the knowledge and skills they need to teach future generations.’’

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, was an apprentice in a car factory before launching her political career - Anadolu

Under the apprenticeship, trainees will spend around 40 per cent of their time studying for their degree with an accredited teacher-training provider.

They will gain qualified teacher status and all their tuition fees will be paid for, meaning they will not be saddled with student debt.

To kick off the programme, the Government will launch a pilot scheme working with a small number of schools and teacher training providers to fund up to 150 apprentices to work in secondary schools to teach maths.

Training providers will bid to take part in the pilot and trainees will be recruited from this autumn, with the training starting the following year.

The move comes against the backdrop of a severe crisis in teacher supply, with the Government missing its target for secondary school recruitment by 50 per cent last year.

Jennifer Coupland, the chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, said: “Having this alternative quality route into teaching should make a big difference with encouraging people from wider backgrounds into the profession, helping with social mobility and making sure schools get all the talented teachers they need.

“I think it’s also really important that this will provide extra support for brilliant teaching assistants and other people working in schools, who want to be teachers, to make that next step.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.