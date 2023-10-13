Trainer charged in death of North Reading family’s beloved dog due in court

An animal trainer charged in the death of a North Reading family’s beloved dog is due in court on Friday.

Josephine Marie Ragland, 27, of Haddam, Connecticut, is slated to be arraigned in Woburn District Court larceny over $1,200 by false pretense and obstructing or misleading a police officer in connection with an investigation into the death of the Hanson family’s 3-year-old French bulldog, Charlie.

The North Reading Police Department launched an investigation into Ragland on Sept. 16 after the Hanson family reported that Charlie hadn’t been returned following a two-week training period that cost them $1,500, a police report indicated.

Chief Mark Zimmerman said his department’s investigation revealed that Charlie died on or around Sept. 4, even though Ragland allegedly sent his owners photos of what was purported to be training after that date.

“North Reading Police subsequently determined that the trainer made numerous false or misleading statements to officers during interviews, for the purpose of hindering the investigation,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “Based on its investigations, North Reading Police have decided to seek a summons against the woman.”

A necroscopy performed by the University of Connecticut determined that Charlie was emaciated at the time of his death.

Ragland allegedly admitted that Charlie died but claimed he was hit by a car. Charlie’s remains were later found about 30 minutes away from Ragland’s home.

Four other dogs that had lost a “significant amount of weight” were recovered from Ragland’s home and returned to their owners, according to investigators.

Ragland had previously been involved in several incidents in California, where she advertised dog training services online through Thumbtack.

The Hanson family noted that Ragland had been operating on Thumbtack under the name “Lily.”

In a statement, Thumbtack said, “We are actively investigating this situation. We take the integrity of our platform seriously and will continue to take action in the best interest of our community. You can visit our help center to learn more about trust and safety.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

