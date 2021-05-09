Trainer responds to Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failing drug test
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert said Sunday that his barn has been told Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit failed a postrace drug test. In a Sunday morning press conference at Churchill Downs, Baffert said Medina Spirit was found to have 21 picograms of the steroid betamethasone, double the legal threshold in Kentucky racing, in a postrace sample. Watch part of his remarks here.