Trainer suspended over horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby
Churchill Downs on Thursday suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby following the sudden deaths of two of his horses this past week.
Churchill Downs on Thursday suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. from entering horses in the Kentucky Derby following the sudden deaths of two of his horses this past week.
Churchill Downs says it's working with regulators to investigate a series of horse deaths just days before the Kentucky Derby. ABC’s Andrea Fujii reports.
Kentucky Horse Racing Commission’s Board of Stewards steps in after two of trainer’s horses died in recent days.
All horses under trainer of 2 that died after Churchill Downs races scratched, including one in Derby
More than 150,000 people are expected at Churchill Downs for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby. This year, the racetrack is using renewable energy to create a safer and more comfortable environment for horses racing in the marquee event. (May 2)
In the week preceding the 2023 Kentucky Derby, four horses have died at Churchill Downs, including two more during Tuesday's races.
As the Kentucky Derby kicks off at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, here are some of the traditions that are celebrated.
Construction equipment around Churchill Downs has been changed to low-emission, low-noise to help reduce anxiety in horses.
This guy says drag queens are too weird for Hutchinson.
Two decades after New Hampshire’s famous Old Man of the Mountain crumbled to pieces, the state is paying tribute to the granite profile that symbolizes its independence with new geological research, poetry, a song, and a scavenger hunt. The 40-foot-tall (12-meter-tall) natural rock formation — a series of ledges that resembled an old man's facial profile — was suspended 1,200 feet (366 meters) above Franconia Notch, held in place by turnbuckles and rods to fight erosion. “When he was up there, he represented a kind of reliantly steady, reassuring presence in a world that was otherwise changing really rapidly,” said Brian Fowler, a geologist and president of the Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund that led an online tribute Wednesday, with shared stories, poetry, and a new song.
More than 1 in 4 Americans are unable to name a famous Asian American, according to a study released Tuesday.
Two businessmen from Dnipro were caught red-handed while attempting to smuggle aircraft engines to Iran, Ukraine's SBU Security Service reported on May 2.
The United Nations aid chief said on Wednesday he hoped to have face-to-face meetings with Sudan's warring parties within two to three days to secure public guarantees from them for the safe passage of humanitarian assistance. The meeting could take place in the Sudanese capital Khartoum or another location, Martin Griffiths told Reuters in a phone interview from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, following a visit to Port Sudan intended to plan a large-scale relief operation. The U.N. has warned that fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) risks causing a humanitarian catastrophe that could spill over into other countries.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Mohamed Osman has lived in Sudan his whole life, but the conflict has forced him into exile.
Earlier today, a Falcon 9 rocket launched to space with 56 Starlink satellites on board. For SpaceX, this was an otherwise routine mission, but with this launch, the company now has over 4,000 Starlinks orbiting the Earth at low altitude—yet another unprecedented milestone for the Elon Musk-led company.
A Million Little Things ended on a tear-jerking finale, and star James Roday Rodriguez and creator DJ Nash opened up about something that was left out of the episode.
Saffie Joseph Jr. is suspended indefinitely after what the Churchill Downs described as "highly unusual sudden deaths" of two horses trained by Joseph at the racetrack.
Two 10-year-olds are among 300 children who worked at McDonald's restaurants illegally, a Labor Department investigation of franchisees in Kentucky found. Agency investigators found the 10-year-olds received little or no pay at a McDonald's in Louisville, the Labor Department said. The franchisee for the Louisville store was among three McDonald’s franchisees fined $212,000 in total by the department.
One 2024 #NFLDraft scenario would create a lot of complicated emotions at #USC.
Coinbase reports earnings on Thursday at market close. While trading revenue is likely up, other indicators are less rosy.