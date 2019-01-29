How Do Trainers’ House Oyj’s (HEL:TRH1V) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we’ll evaluate Trainers’ House Oyj (HEL:TRH1V) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Trainers’ House Oyj:

0.071 = €207k ÷ (€11m – €1.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Trainers’ House Oyj has an ROCE of 7.1%.

Does Trainers’ House Oyj Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In this analysis, Trainers’ House Oyj’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 15% average reported by the Professional Services industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Separate from how Trainers’ House Oyj stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

Trainers’ House Oyj reported an ROCE of 7.1% — better than 3 years ago, when the company didn’t make a profit. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. You can check if Trainers’ House Oyj has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Trainers’ House Oyj’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Trainers’ House Oyj has total liabilities of €1.8m and total assets of €11m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 16% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.