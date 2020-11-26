How This IT Training Company Is Helping Businesses Make Remote Work More Secure

IBEX

New York, USA , Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Working from home has finally become a mainstay choice for employees from a variety of industries. Currently, no fewer than 42% of the workforce operates virtually per mid-2020 Stanford University research on the gig economy. And while this has been a boon for keeping commerce and business afloat during COVID, it’s caused tech safety challenges.

Given these virtual working issues, And as per the research Blum Gallery it’s hardly a surprise to hear that cybercriminals are making the most of lockdowns. Remote workers who aren’t savvy about protecting access to data open the door to problems. Malware. Phishing. Full-blown ransomware. It’s all happening, and it’s happening to companies of every size. In fact, the Economist noted in August 2020 that cybercrime had ballooned 75% since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fixing Telecommuting Cybersecurity Snags

Does this mean workers should be forced back into brick-and-mortar office environments? Not at all. Aside from being impractical, it’s also unsafe given the uncertain trajectory of coronavirus. What brands need instead are added layers of protection for their confidential internal and client information. An IT training and certification company IBEX IT Business Experts believes it has the right cybersecurity solutions to address troubling remote work concerns.

As a part of Verizon’s Partner Program, IBEX was given the authorization to resell Verizon’s Network Detection and Response (NDR) platform, a software that provides automated threat detection, forensic exploration, and workflow intelligence to help identify and reduce cyber attacks. Accompanied by IBEX’s IT training and certification courses, NDR provides IBEX’s customers with confidence that their data and networks are secure.

Below are a few suggestions IBEX has made for clients who want to lower their telecommuting population’s security risk.

1. Make it ridiculously difficult for criminals to install ransomware.

The only way ransomware can work is if a hacker can get into a system. And like all criminals, hackers don’t want to have to fuss around. IBEX believes that with the right tools and training, IT professionals can identify vulnerabilities before cybercriminals do. This prevents the need for a business to pay cyber thieves to restore access to proprietary documents and data.

2. Build total workforce awareness.

Most brands focus on training tech employees on cybersecurity. However, IBEX recommends using their platform as a learning center for all workers. Anyone who uses a device for work should understand how to monitor, recognize, and mitigate risks. Tracey Grace, the CEO and president of IBEX calls this “end-user awareness.”

3. Add constantly evolving, cloud-linked software to existing systems.

Cloud-based cybersecurity platforms like Verizon’s enable companies to rapidly detect and remedy issues before potential threats turn real. By partnering with a virtual software as a service (SaaS) provider, businesses can benefit from real-time updates. Being nimble and staying ahead of cybercriminals is a huge asset and can save money—and reputations.

4. Purchase secure equipment for stay-at-home workers.

Another way to remove worries about potential cybersecurity concerns with remote workers can be to issue corporate tools. In this situation, the employer would purchase a laptop, phone, tablet, or other device for remote employees. The equipment would be technically owned by the business, and workers would only use the items for work. Though this type of personal-professional separation is somewhat rare and maybe pricey, it can give a company heightened control.

As long as people use the Internet for work and recreational purposes, cybercrime will never totally go away. Yet businesses shouldn’t make it easy for hackers to run amok. Instead, they need to implement techniques like all-hands IT training and utilize intelligent software to help protect them. That way, workers can remain productive without exposing or sharing sensitive data.



