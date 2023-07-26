Training deputies violated rules against having sex with a recruit, according to sheriff

Two training deputies in the Volusia County Sheriff's Office resigned during an investigation over allegations that they were having sexual relations with a recruit, according to an email sent to staff by Sheriff Mike Chitwood and posted anonymously on Instagram Wednesday.

Police car

"You have probably heard rumors about inappropriate behavior by some former instructors at our Training Academy," the sheriff's email reads. "I just want to address this subject once and for all and put it to rest."

The post is "genuine" according to sheriff's office spokeswoman Laura Williams. "Sheriff Chitwood sent it out to All VSO today."

She said an internal affairs report was being finalized late Wednesday afternoon.

More: Port Orange girl, 11, arrested for falsely reporting to 911 that her friend was kidnapped

According to the email, on July 4, the sheriff learned that the two deputies were having a relationship with a deputy recruit and opened an internal investigation. Both instructor deputies resigned during the course of the investigation. That investigation is concluded.

The findings were that both deputies engaged in sex with the recruit who was under their supervision and in so doing "violated several VSO general orders."

"I want to make it clear that these relationships, while consensual, were inappropriate, unacceptable and a violation of VSO's General Orders. These types of relationships will not be violated or condoned by this agency."

"I'm not the relationship police, and I know that relationships can develop in any workplace. However, when one party holds a position of influence over the other at work, this imbalance of power can result in the appearance of coercion, intimidation, and/or favoritism. The only good news here is that we found zero evidence of that."

The email closes by asking recipients of the email to review the rules regarding having relationships at work.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Training deputies had sex with a recruit according to sheriff's email