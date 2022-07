Jul. 29—OXFORD — Police Chief Bill Partridge has announced the Oxford Police Department will be conducting training exercises at Oxford High School on Friday, July 28; Monday, Aug. 1; and Tuesday, Aug. 2. The scheduled hours are between 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.

A large police presence will be visible on site each of these days, but Partridge emphasizes that force will be present for training only.