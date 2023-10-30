Training F-16 fighter jets for Ukrainians to arrive in Romania in 2 weeks – Dutch PM

Volodymyr Zelenskyy , President of Ukraine, and Mark Rutte , acting Prime Minister of the Netherlands, have had a conference call dedicated to Ukraine’s defence needs, European security and the situation in the Middle East.

Source: Zelenskyy and Rutte on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Mark Rutte assured Zelenskyy that the Netherlands will continue supporting Ukraine, and the escalation in the Middle East will not become an obstacle.

Quote by Rutte: "I was also able to inform President Zelensky that the F-16s the Netherlands pledged in order to strengthen Ukrainian air defences will arrive at the training centre in Romania in two weeks’ time. That means that the training courses for the Ukrainian pilots who will fly them can start shortly."

The sides have also discussed the issue of the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea ports and the participation of the Netherlands in investigating the war crimes of Russia.

In turn, Zelenskyy has noted the implementation of earlier agreements between Kyiv and Amsterdam concerning the additional missiles for the Patriot systems, preparation for the supply of F-16s and patrol boats, as well as long-term financial support.

"I urged the EU to speed up work on the 12th package of sanctions against Russia, as well as an effective mechanism for transferring earnings from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine," the Ukrainian President tweeted.

The two leaders also agreed that preventing further escalation and a larger war is in the best interests of the world community, and that Ukraine is prepared to make every effort, as reported by Zelenskyy.

Background: In the middle of October, Rutte arrived on an unannounced visit to the city of Odesa where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised that Ukraine would receive additional missiles for the Patriot anti-aircraft system and speedboats.

Moreover, recently Ukraine has initiated bilateral talks about the security guarantees with the Netherlands.

