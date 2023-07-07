This new training facility near Howell will be 'a massive sandbox'

An architectural rendering shows what a nearly 90,000-square-foot construction trades training facility will look at Operating Engineers 324 Construction Career Center near Howell.

HOWELL — How do you practice paving a road? Or operating heavy machinery?

You need a big space. And, given Michigan's sometimes intense winters, you need an indoor space. That's why a construction industry training facility near Howell has begun a rather large construction project of its own.

The Operating Engineers 324 Construction Career Center broke ground in May on a nearly 90,000-square-foot, eight-story-tall indoor training center for apprentices, construction workers and technicians in the union.

Officials say having a training "arena" large enough for construction tradespeople to learn indoors with heavy equipment is ideal for winter weather.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took a turn operating an excavator at Construction Career Days on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

"It's basically going to be a massive sandbox," said John Osika, training director for Operating Engineers 324. "This indoor arena will allow us to advance our training."

The facility will feature five classrooms and a technician shop, plus a wash bay. Trainees and contractors will be able to park equipment indoors when it's freezing outside, easing inspections and maintenance.

The already massive training grounds, which covers more than 560 acres at 275 E. Highland Road/M-59, has indoor and outdoor facilities and hosts career days for students interested in construction.

In 2021, President Joe Biden's visited Livingston County to speak at the center about his infrastructure plans and take a tour. Communications Director Dan McKernan said the facility has more apprentices than ever before.

President Joe Biden speaks at Operating Engineers Local 324 in Howell Township on Tuesday Oct. 5, 2021.

"When we take in an apprentice, because we're a U.S. Department of Labor registered apprenticeship program ... from the first day that apprentice is coming in, they have work. We're not just taking them in and they're taking some classes," he said. "On-the-job training is a part of an apprenticeship for us."

Osika said the facility has about 450 apprentices, up from just 84 a decade ago. They expect the new center to cost about $25 million, with completion slated in about a year. That funding is assisted by $3.25 million in collateral support from the Michigan Supplier Diversification Program. It's a loan, McKernan said, that'll be paid back to the state.

