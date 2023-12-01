Training program for JHA residents gets $250K in HUD money

Dec. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A program to provide training to unemployed and underemployed residents within and nearby Johnstown Housing Authority's Coopersdale, Oakhurst and Solomon properties has been awarded $250,000 in federal grant money.

The project is a collaborative effort between Johnstown Area Regional Industries, JHA, PA CareerLink Cambria County and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.

"We're just really excited about this opportunity to help people and to help companies with new inflow of workers," said JARI President Linda Thomson shortly after the monetary award was announced on Thursday. "That's the whole point. How can we raise more workforce participation in the area? And then, how can we make sure that the people get into jobs that they're really interested in and can do well in and get on a pathway to success?"

The JHA Training and Employment Program is scheduled to begin in January, following a kickoff event from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Oakhurst Community Room.

The two-year project will include training, workshops, guidance from paid resident ambassadors, and advice about how to deal with common issues affecting people living in the public housing units.

"We're thrilled that community partners are investing in our residents," JHA Executive Director Mike Alberts said. "With an understanding that our residents are faced with barriers like transportation and child care, we've been trying to bring more services to people where they live. This program will be convenient and is easily connected to our family self-sufficiency program that was established earlier this year, where we are helping participants become less dependent on government assistance."

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Pa., helped acquire the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Project Funding Grants money for the program.

"When we invest in workers, we're investing in the success of our economy and the families that depend on it," Casey said. "I fought for this award because it will improve the employability of underserved workers in Cambria County with new job training and opportunities. It will also enable Johnstown Area Regional Industries and their partners to meet people where they are, offering a tailored learning environment that overcomes barriers like lack of transportation and child care."