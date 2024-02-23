Training slated for Magee Marsh gift shop volunteers in March

OAK HARBOR - An information session for anyone interested in volunteering at the Friends of Magee Marsh gift shop located in the newly renovated Magee Marsh Visitor Center, 13220 W. Ohio 2, will be held March 23.

The session will begin at 1 p.m. and will held in the upstairs conference room at Magee. A brief job description will be given, testimonials will be given by volunteers and questions will be answered. The gift shop is open March-October. Shop hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. in May and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. other months.

Those who would like to attend or who have questions may contact the gift shop manager, Mary Waren, at windbird@bex.net by March 21.

