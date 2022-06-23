Trains canceled in UK as unions stage 2nd 24-hour walkout

JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Millions of people in Britain faced disruption Thursday as railway staff staged their second national walkout this week.

The 24-hour strike by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff canceled about four-fifths of passenger services across the country. A third walkout is planned for Saturday as part of Britain’s biggest and most disruptive railway strike in 30 years.

Train stations were largely deserted Thursday. Highways also were less busy than expected, and many people appeared to heed advice to avoid travel. Internet provider Virgin Media O2 said its data suggested “millions more people” than usual were working from home.

The strike is a headache for those who can’t work from home, as well as for patients with medical appointments, students heading for end-of-year exams and music lovers making their way to the Glastonbury Festival, which runs through Sunday on a farm in southwest England.

The dispute centers on pay, working conditions and job security as Britain’s train companies aim to cut costs and staffing after two years in which emergency government funding kept them afloat.

The strike pits the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union against 13 privately owned train-operating companies and the government-owned National Rail. Talks between union representatives and employers ended in deadlock Wednesday. The union accused Britain's Conservative government of scuttling the negotiations.

The union says the government is preventing employers from improving on the 3% pay raise on the table so far. Britain’s inflation rate hit 9.1% in May, as Russia’s war in Ukraine squeezes supplies of energy and food staples while post-pandemic consumer demand soars.

“Every time we get close, there’s some kind of maneuver somewhere outside of the room with people that we’re not talking to, that has an impact on what’s going on inside the room,” Eddie Dempsey, the union's deputy general secretary, said.

The government denies getting involved in negotiations, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put blame for the strike squarely on the union. The government also warned that big pay raises would spark a wage-price spiral driving inflation even higher.

All sides are keeping an eye on public frustration, with polls suggesting opinion is about evenly divided between support for and opposition to the strikes.

Unions have told the country to brace for more as workers face the worst cost-of-living squeeze in more than a generation. Lawyers are planning a walkout starting next week, and unions representing teachers and postal workers plan to consult their members about possible actions.

Recommended Stories

  • GSK, Novartis pledge funds for diseases that mostly affect the poor

    LONDON (Reuters) -GSK and Novartis reinforced commitments on Thursday to tackle neglected tropical diseases, as world leaders and health experts gather in Rwanda to discuss ways to better combat illnesses affecting more than a billion people, mostly in impoverished communities. GSK pledged to spend 1 billion pounds ($1.23 billion) over the next decade on developing medicines and vaccines to tackle neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), as well as infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV, which disproportionately affect lower-income countries. The London-based company, which pioneered the first malaria vaccine, has carved out, and will invest in, a specific global health unit that will not generate a profit for GSK.

  • Hornets entering NBA draft with 2 1st round picks, no coach

    The Charlotte Hornets have two picks in the first round of Thursday night’s NBA draft — and no head coach in place to help facilitate those decisions. Hornets owner Michael Jordan has resumed the search for the organization’s next coach after Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson on Saturday abruptly backed out of a four-year agreement to coach the team. Charlotte has the 13th and 15th picks in round one, and general manager Mitch Kupchak is expected to make final decisions with input from Jordan.

  • Exec returns to Toyota as adviser after '15 arrest in Japan

    An American executive who resigned from Toyota after being arrested in Japan in 2015 on suspicion of drug law violations is back at the Japanese automaker, the company said Thursday. Julie Hamp has been hired by Toyota Motor Corp.'s North American operations to support its chief executive, Akio Toyoda, and advise the company on global management, sustainability, governance and global media relations. Toyota said her return was not a problem because she was never prosecuted.

  • Trump pressure on U.S. Justice Department to be focus of Jan. 6 hearing

    Donald Trump's failed efforts to pressure Justice Department officials to overturn his 2020 election defeat will be the topic of Thursday's U.S. congressional hearing investigating his supporters' Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The hearing, set to begin at 3 p.m. EDT (1900 GMT), will take the public into the White House on Jan. 3, 2021, when there was a discussion of then-President Trump possibly firing Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with Jeffrey Clark, a fervent Trump supporter. Rosen is scheduled to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives select committee along with Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney general, and former Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Counsel Steven Engel.

  • Republicans lash out against Senate gun bill and each other

    GOP lawmakers in the House are tearing apart a Senate gun control package crafted by a bipartisan group of senators, lashing out at fellow Republicans who support the legislation in the process. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), co-chair of the Second Amendment Caucus, called the 14 Senate Republicans who voted to advance the legislation on Tuesday…

  • NATO Member Estonia Says It’s Targeted by Russian Missile Simulations

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is currently conducting military exercises with simulated missile attacks against Estonia, the Baltic nation said, warning of escalating tensions between a Moscow and a front-line NATO member.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk

  • Japan high court rejects paternity harassment allegations

    A Japanese High Court on Thursday rejected an appeal by a former brokerage manager alleging on-the-job harassment and unlawful dismissal after he took parental leave while working at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. The case of Glen Wood, a Canadian who has lived in Japan for more than three decades, has come to symbolize concerns over “paternity harassment,” or “pata hara.” Wood's is a rare case, for Japan, of a father seeking to take parental leave.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell Shares Recording Of Death Threat After Marjorie Taylor Greene Attack

    The California Democratic slammed the extremist congresswoman for inciting violence and shared audio of a call threatening his children.

  • He almost beat DeSantis to be Florida’s governor. Now Andrew Gillum is indicted

    Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee who came within about 34,000 votes of beating Ron DeSantis in the 2018 race for Florida governor, was indicted and arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday.

  • The Supreme Court Just Fused Church and State — and It Has Even Uglier Plans Ahead

    Six conservative lawyers are doing what they can to transform the country into a Christian theocracy

  • Women for Trump co-founder and Jan. 6 rally organizer: Trump is ‘disconnected from the base’

    A co-founder of Women for Trump and an organizer of the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally spoke out against former President Trump following Rep. Mo Brooks‘s (R-Ala.) loss to Katie Britt in the Alabama GOP Senate primary Tuesday. Trump, who initially endorsed Brooks in the race, announced earlier this month that he would transfer his…

  • I know exactly why Uvalde police didn’t rush that classroom. And who can blame them?

    They knew they would face a military-style rifle that can shoot through cars, doors and walls. | Opinion

  • ‘Horrific’ Sexual Abuses Uncovered in Australia Mining Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- A landmark inquiry into Australia’s mining sector has uncovered dozens of shocking cases of sexual harassment and abuse of women workers at companies including BHP Group and Rio Tinto Group.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession PossibleStocks Snap Rally

  • Oregon City mayoral candidate says the city’s homeless will live like ‘the Japanese’ if he wins

    A mayoral candidate for Oregon City revealed that he intends to use a vacant school for the homeless people in the city so they can live like “the Japanese people.” Retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Leslie Wright unveiled his plan while discussing his second attempt to run for Oregon City mayor during an interview with radio talk show host Lars Larson last month. While Wright might have been alluding to the popular low-budget Japanese capsule hotels, his statement may also bring to mind the concentration camps with crowded living quarters that thousands of Japanese Americans were incarcerated in during World War II.

  • France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons

    PARIS (AP) — France’s top administrative court ruled Tuesday against allowing body-covering “burkini” swimwear in public pools for religious reasons, arguing that it violates the principle of government neutrality toward religion. While worn by only a small number of people in France, the head-to-ankle burkini draws intense political debate in the country. Interior Minister Gerald…

  • Trump complains that Kevin McCarthy boycotted the Jan. 6 panel instead of putting pro-Trump Republicans on it

    The former president complained that Republican allies hadn't been allowed to sit on the committee so the case against him wasn't being rebutted.

  • Fox News' Martha MacCallum Calls Out 'Stunning' Lack Of Evidence For Trump Election Fraud Claim

    The Fox News anchor pointed out the failure of Trump and his team to show any proof of ballot-rigging during the latest Jan. 6 hearing.

  • Pete Arredondo was denied a leave of absence from his city-council job to cheers of the community after Uvalde victims' families rallied against the embattled officer

    Community members and victims' family members attended a meeting where they criticized Arredondo's response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

  • Liz Cheney says the House January 6 committee is 'certain' Trump doesn't want his former top White House lawyer to testify

    Rep. Liz Cheney said the House January 6, 2021, committee had evidence that the Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone "tried to do what was right."

  • Mo Brooks says the 'bad guys won' after losing his Senate primary and says Trump won't do anything unless it 'enhances his wallet or his ego'

    Now, Brooks says he may be willing to testify before the Jan. 6 panel, as long as it takes place entirely in public, according to CNN.