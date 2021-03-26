Trains collide in southern Egypt, killing at least 32

NOHA ELHENNAWY
·2 min read

CAIRO (AP) — Two trains collided on Friday in southern Egypt, apparently after someone activated the emergency brakes, killing at least 32 people and leaving at least 66 injured, Egyptian authorities said.

Dozens of ambulances rushed to the scene in the southern province of Sohag, according to a statement by Egypt’s heath ministry. At least 50 wounded were transferred to nearby hospitals.

Egypt’s Railway Authorities said the accident happened when someone activated the emergency brakes of a passenger train that was headed to the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. The train stopped abruptly and was struck from behind by another train. The collision caused two cars from the first train to flip over.

Local media displayed videos from the scene showing flipped cars with passengers trapped inside and surrounded by rubble. Some victims seemed unconscious, while others could be seen bleeding. Bystanders carried bodies and laid them out on the ground near the site.

Egypt’s railway system has a history of badly maintained equipment and poor management. Official figures show that 1,793 train accidents took place in 2017 across the country.

President Abdel-Fattah said he was monitoring the situation and that those responsible would be held accountable.

“The pain that tears our hearts today cannot but make us more determined to end this type of disasters,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

In 2018, a passenger train derailed near the southern city of Aswan, injuring at least six people and prompting authorities to fire the chief of the country’s railways.

The same year, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said the government lacks about 250 billion Egyptian pounds, or $14.1 billion, to overhaul the run-down rail system. El-Sissi spoke a day after a passenger train collided with a cargo train, killing at least 12 people, including a child.

A year earlier, two passenger trains collided just outside the Mediterranean port city of Alexandria, killing 43 people. In 2016, at least 51 people were killed when two commuter trains collided near Cairo.

Egypt's deadliest train crash took place in 2002, when over 300 people were killed when fire erupted in speeding train traveling from Cairo to southern Egypt.

Recommended Stories

  • Abiy Ahmed: Eritrea 'will withdraw' troops from Ethiopia in Tigray conflict

    There is growing international pressure on Ethiopia to end fighting that has displaced thousands.

  • Migrant arrivals to Europe lower but deaths remain high

    The number of migrants and asylum-seekers who reached Europe in 2020 is the lowest it has been in the past decade, according to a report released Friday by the United Nations migration agency. Of the 93,000 people who entered Europe irregularly last year, roughly 92% did so via the Western, Central and Eastern Mediterranean Sea as well as through the Atlantic Ocean off West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, often on unseaworthy boats. Arrivals in the Canaries, considered part of the Schengen area, increased by 750% last year following tougher border controls and interceptions on the Mediterranean by North African countries.

  • Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100

    Texas officials on Thursday raised the death toll from February's winter storm and blackouts to at least 111 people — nearly doubling the state's initial tally following one of the worst power outages in U.S. history. The majority of the Texas deaths are associated with hypothermia, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Many homes went without power or drinkable water for days after subfreezing temperatures, failing power plants and record demand for heat pushed Texas' electric grid to the breaking point.

  • U.S. ambassador tells Lebanese leaders it is time to form government

    The U.S. ambassador to Beirut called on Lebanese politicians on Thursday to set aside their differences to rescue the country from its many crises, after months of wrangling that has blocked agreement on a new government. She joined a chorus of foreign officials urging fractious leaders to agree on a cabinet to tackle Lebanon's economic collapse, its worst crisis in decades. Saad al-Hariri was designated prime minister in October but has since been at loggerheads with Aoun over the cabinet.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

    President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20. In his first presidential news conference, Biden also offered a misleading account of who's getting the most benefits from the Trump tax cuts.

  • How did a ship get stuck in the Suez Canal, and how to un-stick it?

    At 1,300 feet long and 164 feet wide, the ship wedged into one of the world's busiest shipping lanes is a monster of a problem, and there's no easy way to solve it.

  • EMA advises limited use of Celltrion COVID-19 drug, says benefits still unclear

    The treatment, regdanvimab, may lower hospitalisation rates, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said, adding that its advice was based on the conclusion of an initial review. The EMA's human medicines committee also concluded that regdanvimab can be used to treat confirmed COVID-19 in adult patients who do not need oxygen support. The EMA review was undertaken to provide an opinion to individual European nations making assessments on the possible use of regdanvimab before a wider EU marketing authorisation is decided upon.

  • Private-jet sales rose as airlines filed for bankruptcy through the pandemic

    In the U.S. alone, sales of preowned private jets climbed nearly 10% in 2020 from 2019 levels, with 1,637 jets sold in the country, according to analysis from broker Colibri Aircraft.

  • EXPLAINER: North Korean missiles getting more agile, evasive

    In resuming its ballistic testing activity after a yearlong pause, North Korea has demonstrated a potentially nuclear-capable weapon that shows how it continues to expand its military capabilities amid a stalemate in diplomacy with the United States. The two short-range missiles the North fired into the sea this week were its first meaningful provocation since the inauguration of President Joe Biden, who on Thursday delivered a restrained response to the launches, saying “there will be responses if they choose to escalate.” Since a provocative run in North Korean nuclear and missile tests in 2016 and 2017, much of the U.S. focus has been on North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles that pose a direct threat to the American homeland.

  • Titans' new receiver eager to work in high-powered offense

    Josh Reynolds looked at his offers and saw plenty of opportunity in Tennessee with the Titans. A high-powered offense anchored by the NFL’s back-to-back rushing leader Derrick Henry with a veteran quarterback in Ryan Tannehill who throws the ball down the field regularly. Reynolds couldn't pass up the chance to show exactly what he can do in this league.

  • 3 Large E-Commerce Stocks in 2021

    Look for some of the biggest names in the business to also go through the most meaningful evolutions this year.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • ‘When Trump was president this was not possible’: Migrants tell of dramatic journeys to reach US as thousands arrive at border

    Asylum-seekers from Central America tell Andrew Buncombe how they made it to McAllen, Texas, creating a major challenge for Joe Biden

  • Key takeaways from President Biden's first news conference

    It was a cautious performance in which he relied heavily on notes and took no question from Fox News.

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • India tells overseas vaccine buyers it has to prioritise local needs

    India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, said on Friday it would make domestic COVID-19 inoculations a priority as infections surge and had told international buyers of its decision. Reports that India will delay deliveries of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to a global programme to inoculate poorer countries triggered alarm on Thursday, with the head of Africa's disease control agency describing the continent as "helpless". India has exported 60.5 million doses, more than the number of inoculations conducted at home, and says there is no outright ban on exports.

  • Fox News under fire for wrongly saying Kamala Harris broke precedent by not saluting military

    ‘It would be incorrect for her to salute anyone,’ professor at the US Naval War College says

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • Explainer: Why is the Suez Canal so important?

    The Suez Canal is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.About 12% of world trade by volume passes through the man-made channel connecting Europe and Asia. So, a traffic jam like the one caused by the 224,000-tonne Ever Given container ship is rather a big problemand could have a major impact on the global flow of oil and gas.Courtesy: Refinitiv Eikon TRADE Nearly 19,000 ships passed through the canal during 2020.That's on average of 51.5 ships per day.Source: Suez Canal AuthorityAll that traffic adds up to about 1.17 billion tonnes - all squeezing through the man-made channel …Giant tankers and container ships carry everything from crude oil and refined products to finished goods like electronics and toys.The Suez Canal is also a major source of hard currency for Egypt.The country raked in $5.61 billion in tolls in 2020 - despite global trade disruption elsewhere.GEOGRAPHYThe 120 mile-long canal separates the African continent from Asia.It also provides the shortest sea link between Asia and Europe and the lands lying around the Indian and western Pacific oceans.The first waterway was dug over 3,500 years ago but significant enhancements came in the 19th century to link the Mediterranean with the Red sea via the river Nile.WHO RUNS IT?In 1956, Egypt nationalized the canal, prompting shareholders Britain and France, along with Israel, to invade.The “Suez Crisis” only ended after Egypt sank 40 ships in the channel and the U.S., Soviet Union and UN intervened, forcing Britain, France and Israel to withdraw.The state-owned Suez Canal Authority (SCA) was established in July 1956 and still runs the waterway.In June 1967, Egypt and some other Arab states fought Israel in what became known as the Six-Day War.The canal was very badly damaged in fighting and remained closed until after the 1973 Yom Kippur war.Egypt regained full control of the canal and it reopened in June 1975.