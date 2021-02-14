Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake

  • Strong quake hits off Japan coast
  • Aftermath of Earthquake in Fukushima prefecture, Japan
  • Aftermath of Earthquake in Fukushima prefecture, Japan
  • Aftermath of Earthquake in Fukushima prefecture, Japan
  • Strong quake hits off Japan coast
1 / 5

Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake

Strong quake hits off Japan coast

IWAKI, Japan (Reuters) - More than 100 people were injured and trains halted over a wide swathe of northeastern Japan on Sunday after the region was jolted by a major earthquake in the same area as the 2001 Fukushima quake that set off a tsunami nearly 10 years ago.

The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre.

The quake shook buildings in the Japanese capital Tokyo hundreds of kilometres (miles) away.

Though hundreds of thousands of buildings lost electricity just after the quake, which struck at 11:08 p.m. local (14:08 GMT), by the next morning power had been restored to most.

Several thousand households remained without water, though, and residents lined up with plastic jugs to receive water from trucks.

At least 104 people were injured, NHK national television said, including several who suffered fractures, but there were no reported deaths.

There was no tsunami, and no reports of irregularities at any nuclear plants, but the quake revived memories of the massive March 11, 2011 quake that set off a massive tsunami leading to the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years.

Shinkansen bullet train service to much of northern Japan was suspended due to damage along the tracks. Service along one line was not expected to be restored until at least Tuesday.

The March 11, 2011 quake set off a series of massive tsunami that devastated a wide swathe of the Pacific coastline and killed nearly 20,000.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20% of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater.

(Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Michael Perry)

Latest Stories

  • Magnitude 7.3 earthquake strikes near site of Japan's Fukushima nuclear disaster

    At least 14 aftershocks had been recorded and almost 850,000 households left without power, authorities said.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for issuing a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter. Ducklo had been put on a weeklong suspension without pay on Friday after a report surfaced in Vanity Fair outlining his sexist threats against a female Politico journalist to try to suppress a story about his relationship, telling her “I will destroy you.” The journalist had been seeking to report on his relationship with a political reporter at Axios who had previously covered the Biden campaign and transition.

  • Ron Johnson, Mitt Romney reportedly got into a heated discussion after impeachment witness vote

    As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion following the surprising vote to hear from witnesses in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the 55-45 tally. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. And shortly after the Senate convened on Saturday morning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a House impeachment manager, said he and the other managers wanted to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who described McCarthy's recounting of the call. Trump was and still is headed toward acquittal, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. Other lawmakers are expected to move forward with the same rationale. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostRepublicans and Democrats seem to agree Trump got off 'on a technicality'

  • Russia says it would be ready to cut EU ties if hit with painful sanctions

    Russia said on Friday it would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the arrest and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Three European diplomats told Reuters on Thursday the EU was likely to impose travel bans and asset freezes on allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin, possibly as soon as this month.

  • BBC director general warns of 'global threat' to media freedom after China bans British broadcaster

    The BBC’s director general has warned of the “growing global threat to the free media” after the corporation was banned from broadcasting in China and Hong Kong. In his first intervention since Beijing announced the ban, Tim Davie said that countries such as China were now trying to expand their “control of information”. Mr Davie, who took up the post of director general in the autumn, said it was of “deep concern” that China was preventing the BBC from doing its job. But he stressed the wider concern that China - and by implication other countries such as Russia - were trying to peddle their own state-controlled news operations abroad while attacking the free press within their borders. Mr Davie last night told The Telegraph: “Media freedom matters. The latest developments in China, including the banning of the World Service in Hong Kong, are deeply worrying developments. The BBC should be able to do its reporting without fear or favour. “It is of deep concern when our journalists are restricted and their work curtailed. Importantly, in these difficult times when misinformation is rife, we have seen growing audiences for trusted news sources - including hundreds of millions coming to the BBC. “This is not just about stopping the BBC from broadcasting news in China, there are significant and growing global threats to the free media as some seek to increase their control of information. Now, more than ever, it is important that we speak out to defend free and fair journalism.” Senior BBC sources said there was now three-fold threat from states such as China and Russia, through manipulation of social media, funding their own biased news operations and shutting down trusted international broadcasters. “These states are actively manipulating social media to undermine legal democracies while at the same time flexing their muscles by pumping millions of rubles or whatever currency into global news services that distort the truth. And now they are preventing the likes of the BBC from broadcasting.” China banned the BBC World News Channel on Thursday in apparent retaliation for Ofcom's decision to revoke the UK broadcasting license of Chinese state broadcaster CGTN after finding the organisation is “ultimately controlled by the Chinese Communist Party”

  • Endangered baby right whale found dead on Florida beach

    The plight of endangered right whales took another sad turn Saturday, when a baby whale, possibly two months old, washed ashore dead on a Florida beach with telltale signs of being struck by a boat. There are fewer than 400 north Atlantic right whales remaining, and any mortality of the species is a serious setback to rescuing the animals from extinction, according to federal biologists who expressed dismay over Saturday's discovery of the 22-foot (7-meter) male infant at Anastasia State Park near St. Augustine. “This is a very sad event,” said Blair Mase, a whale expert with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

  • New Year blessings from Mars as China releases footage from space probe

    China's space agency released two videos providing a close-up glimpse of Mars on Friday, captured as its Tianwen-1 probe entered the red planet's orbit, saying the spacecraft was sending a Lunar New Year greeting to Earth. After a 6-1/2 month journey through space, the Tianwen-1 on Wednesday slowed to a speed at which it could be captured by the pull of Mars' gravity and became the second spacecraft to reach the planet this month, with a U.S. probe set to arrive and immediately attempt a landing next week. The two clips, lasting just under a minute, were the first released by the China National Space Administration of the probe entering orbit.

  • One in custody in connection with suspected human smuggling incident

    In a chilling 911 call this week, a migrant told Texas dispatchers that he and about 80 others were trapped in a tank truck. They have not been found.

  • New York City makes $125,000 settlement with girlfriend of Black man fatally shot by off-duty officer

    New York City on Friday settled a lawsuit brought by the girlfriend of Delrawn Small, a Black man who was killed by an off-duty police officer during a traffic incident in the summer of 2016. As part of the settlement, Zaquanna Albert, who was with Small at the time of the killing, received $125,000, according to New York Daily News. Two children, including the couple’s son, were also passengers in the car when New York Police Department officer Wayne Isaacs, who is also Black and remains on the force today, fatally shot Small on the fourth of July in Brooklyn.

  • Analysis: Trump will use his acquittal to relaunch political warfare

    Remember Sarah Palin? She lives in Alaska now, and you don't hear much about her. There are senior Republicans who hope Donald Trump will similarly become a voice at the fringes of the party, shouting into the wind, a subject for the occasional "Where are they now?" TV segment. But that is certainly not how the former president envisions his future, and the future of Republicanism. Instead, Mr Trump intends to use his impeachment trial as a launching pad for a forceful return to the political stage. Even if he does not run for the White House again himself he intends to dominate the landscape. Mr Trump is looking ahead to holding rallies, although that would not be "immediate," an adviser told The Sunday Telegraph. The former president plans to target his enemies and back Republican candidates loyal to him in next year's congressional elections, both financially and in person. He is sitting on an election war chest of $30 million, raised in the final months of his presidency. Mr Trump will probably also keep his profile high with paid speeches, which he is entitled to do as a private citizen, like Bill and Hillary Clinton before him. That could mean making appearances around the world - including the UK. He is also keen to look at new business ventures globally, including potentially new hotels. But a plan for a television station was said to have been rejected for now in favour of promoting existing supportive ones.

  • Arkansas Farmer: ‘I Just Tried to Forget’ About Killing and Molesting Nurse

    Handout, Randolph County SheriffThe Arkansas farmer charged with murdering and raping a nurse said during a mental-health exam that after he killed the victim he tried “messing with” her corpse—then went home, ate dinner, and “just tried to forget about it.”The chilling confession by Quake Lewellyn, 28, is contained in an evaluation by a state psychologist who found that he is mentally fit to stand trial for the death of Sydney Sutherland, 25, who vanished while jogging in August.“It was all just a blur,” Lewellyn told the psychologist, according to a report obtained by KARK.The married stepfather of three claims that on the day of the incident, he was driving to check some wells and rice fields when he spotted Sutherland walking down a gravel road.By his account, he drove past her, turned around, and struck her with his truck, unable to see her in a cloud of dust. He claims he walked over to see if she was OK and believed she was dead at that point.Jogging Nurse Was Raped and Buried by Farmer, Cops SayAlthough he had not been drinking or using any drugs, he claims that he was “scared and afraid I was gonna be in trouble for running her over.” Instead of calling 911 to get her help, he said he put her body in the tailgate of his truck with an eye toward hiding it.His narrative then takes a truly depraved turn.Lewellyn told the psychologist that he drove to a rice field to bury Sutherland but first undressed her and “tried messing with her a bit”—though he said his attorneys advised him not to explain exactly what he did.He dug a hole and buried Sutherland, then went on with his day as though he had not taken a life and abused a corpse, the evaluation says.Returning to work, he spent the next two to three hours checking wells, went home, ate supper, and went to bed. “He reported that he did not tell anyone what happened and ‘just tried to forget about it,’” the psychologist wrote.As news of Sutherland’s disappearance spread, Lewellyn’s father called him to ask if he had seen her and he said he said he saw her on the road. He went to the police station the next day to report the sighting—“still hoping he would not be caught,” the report says—and eventually decided to confess.“I knew I didn’t kill her on purpose,” he told the evaluator. Asked why he did not just called 911, he said, “That I don’t know... I was just scared.”Authorities have charged Lewellyn—who went to the same high school as Sutherland but claims he barely knew her—with capital murder, kidnapping, abuse of a corpse, and rape.His wife has filed for divorce since his arrest.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'Snow apocalypse' blankets frozen Moscow

    Heavy snowfalls have buried Moscow in massive snow piles, disrupting transport, delaying flights and making it tough to get around for pedestrians braving strong winds and temperatures of minus 15 Celsius (5 Fahrenheit). The snowfall started late on Thursday and was expected to end on Sunday. Russia's emergency service advised people to stay away from trees, warning of winds gusts of 18 metres per second (40 mph).

  • 12 Best Bedding Sets for Kids

    Sweet dreams are made of theseOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Four people in Oregon who received both doses of vaccine test positive for coronavirus

    There are two cases each in Yamhill and Lane counties, the state's Health Authority said.

  • Nikki Haley: 'We shouldn't have listened to' Trump

    Nikki Haley is distancing herself from former President Donald Trump, saying he "let us down" and predicting he will no longer "be in the picture" going forward. Haley, the former South Carolina governor who served as ambassador to the United Nations under Trump, spoke with Politico about the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol in a profile published Friday, as Trump is accused of inciting the riot in a second impeachment trial. She told Politico the former president has now "lost any sort of political viability he was going to have" and predicted he will not run for federal office again. "I don't think he's going to be in the picture," Haley said of Trump. "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far." Haley went a step further by saying Republicans shouldn't have followed Trump as he spiraled. "We need to acknowledge he let us down," Haley said. "He went down a path he shouldn't have, and we shouldn't have followed him, and we shouldn't have listened to him. And we can't let that ever happen again." At the same time, Haley defended her time working under Trump in the interview, saying she still stands by the fact that he "was someone who cared about the country" and that "there was nothing to fear about him when I worked for him." But she's "deeply disturbed by what's happened to him" since the 2020 election and said "never did I think he would spiral out like this." Still, Haley dismisses impeachment proceedings against Trump as a "waste of time." Haley is seen as a likely Republican presidential contender in 2024, and after conducting hours of interviews with her and people who know her, Politico's Tim Alberta confidently writes, "Nikki Haley is going to run for president in 2024." Read the full profile at Politico. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump mostRepublicans and Democrats seem to agree Trump got off 'on a technicality'

  • Six pirate skeletons discovered in 1717 shipwreck off coast of Cape Cod

    A team of investigators has discovered the remains of at least six pirates from a 1717 shipwreck off Cape Cod, Massachusetts that could lead to them to the infamous buccaneer Captain “Black Sam” Bellamy. The remains, entombed in several large concretions – hard, compact mineral masses – were found in the wreck of the Whydah, the world’s only confirmed pirate shipwreck, by a team from the Whydah Pirate Museum in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. The skeletons are currently being examined by underwater explorer Barry Clifford and his team, the museum said in a statement. Mr Clifford discovered the Whydah in 1984. "We hope that modern, cutting-edge technology will help us identify these pirates and reunite them with any descendants who could be out there,” Mr Clifford said in the statement. The Whydah was originally commissioned in London as a cargo and slave-trading ship by Sir Humphrey Morice, an MP and figurehead of Britain’s slave trade, and was named after the Kingdom of Whydah in modern-day Benin.

  • Man arrested after bodies of 2 women found in storage facilities in Amador County, authorities say

    Authorities said they arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the bodies of two women were found this week at storage facilities in Amador County. Dante Michael Campbell, 49, of Ione, was arrested on two counts of murder. He is not eligible for bail, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said. See more in the video above.

  • Dozens hurt by huge blaze close to Iran-Afghanistan border

    At least 60 people were injured as hundreds of fuel vehicles exploded in a massive blaze that tore through a customs post in Afghanistan close to the Iranian border, disrupting power supplies and causing millions of dollars of damage. Iranian authorities sent fire engines and ambulances across the border, while scores of locals fought the blaze in the border town of Islam Qala before it was brought under control. Waheed Qatali, governor of the western province of Herat, said Iranian authorities and NATO-led personnel in Afghanistan were asked for assistance to help contain the fire, which damaged electricity infrastructure, leaving much of Herat's capital city without power.

  • Hours after new CDC guidance for schools released, teachers give nod of approval

    The guidelines released Friday don't require Covid-19 vaccinations for all educators before returning to classrooms.

  • Man charged with threatening to kill president Biden and White House staff and ‘chop all your heads off’

    The charges could land the man in a federal prison for up to five years