Trains hits unoccupied vehicle
Large language models are trained on all kinds of data, most of which it seems was collected without anyone's knowledge or consent. Now you have a choice whether to allow your web content to be used by Google as material to feed its Bard AI and any future models it decides to make. It's as simple as disallowing "User-Agent: Google-Extended" in your site's robots.txt, the document that tells automated web crawlers what content they're able to access.
Bachelor Nation, it's time to go to paradise...
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on some overlooked lineup options for Week 4.
Brokenhearted Swifties and TikTok users are "still at the restaurant." The post Where does the ‘still at the restaurant’ trend originate from? appeared first on In The Know.
The safety and stability of bonds can punish the stock market as investors move their money to 'risk-free' assets.
The U.S. Justice Department says eBay unlawfully sold hundreds of thousands of products like pesticides and car emission-control defeat devices.
Web publishing platform Medium has announced that it will block OpenAI's GPTBot, an agent that scrapes web pages for content used to train the company's AI models. Medium joins CNN, The New York Times, and numerous other media outlets (though not TechCrunch, yet) in adding "User-Agent: GPTBot" to the list of disallowed agents in its robots.txt. This is a document found on many sites that tells crawlers and indexers, the automated systems constantly scanning the web, whether that site consents to being scanned or not.
Google is opening its generative AI search experience to teenagers, the company announced on Thursday. The company is also introducing a new feature to add context to the content that users see, along with an update to help train the search experience's AI model to better detect false or offensive queries. The AI-powered search experience, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic in a conversational manner.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.
Here is what experts say is behind inflated car insurance prices and what you can do to save money without sacrificing thorough coverage on your vehicles.
Antetokounmpo’s present and future loom over this deal, and apparently, Bucks ownership had no qualms about acquiring a player in Lillard who’s owed over $215 million over the next four years.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has closed the investigation into a mishap that occurred last September during a launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard vehicle, with the regulator saying that Blue Origin must implement 21 corrective actions before it can fly New Shepard again. New Shepard was grounded after a September 2022 launch ended with an abort about a minute after liftoff. There were no injuries to Blue Origin personnel.
Hyundai and Kia are recalling nearly 3.4 million cars built between the 2010 and 2018 model years to replace a fuse that can start a fire.
The US Department of Justice has sued eBay for selling or distributing ‘hundreds of thousands’ of products violating EPA regulations.
Weigman was injured in the second half of the Aggies' win over Auburn.
Meta’s Quest Pro arrived to a mixed reaction when it launched late last year. The consensus -- if one can be found -- was that the headset presented some impressive technological leaps over its consumer predecessor (the Quest 2), but the $1,500 price tag was ultimately prohibitively expensive. If that sounds at all familiar, it’s because that’s more or less the same feedback we see every time an intriguing new headset hits the market.
Mercedes Drive Pilot is the first Level 3 automated driving system for sale in the U.S.A. Meaning it works handsfree and doesn't require driver attention.
Brazil has over 75 million drivers, and Gringo wants to be the super app support for all of their automotive and insurance needs. The app enables drivers to manage their car's documentation and services in one place, including the payment of fines, taxes and licensing, contracting insurance and loans using the vehicle as collateral. In total, Gringo, started by Rodrigo Colmonero, Caique Carvalho and Juliano Dutra, has raised $80 million.
Yields and dollars are surging and history shows that that often coincides with a tough time for stocks.
The Talos Principle 2 is coming out for PC (via Steam and Epic Games), the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 2.