Trains packed with commuters as Japan fully ends emergency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed.

At Tokyo’s busy Shinagawa train station, a sea of mask-wearing commuters rushed to their work despite an approaching typhoon, with some returning to their offices after months of remote work.

The emergency measures, in place for more than half of the country including Tokyo, ended Thursday following a steady fall in new caseloads over the past few weeks, helping to ease pressure on Japanese health care systems.

Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga thanked the people for their patience and cooperation, and asked them to stick to their basic anti-virus measures.

“Once again, I seek your cooperation so that we can return to our daily lives feeling safe,” he said.

The lifting of the emergency marked a fresh start for some people.

Office worker Akifumi Sugihara, 46, said he is back to the train station for the first time in about a year. “I had been working from home for more than a year, and I came to the office in Tokyo as (the emergency) was lifted today," he said. "It’s really been a while. I feel it’s a new start.”

Another office worker, Kaori Hayashi, 37, said it was an ordinary Friday. “In my mind nothing really has changed," she said. "We still need to be careful. I will stay vigilant and carry on my life as usual.”

Japan is eager to expand social and economic activities while balancing the need to prevent another wave of infections as the weather turns cooler. Officials say the government still needs time to create more temporary COVID-19 treatment facilities and continue vaccinations to prepare for any future resurgence.

The emergency measures have mainly involved requests for eateries to curb alcohol and hours. They can now serve alcohol and operate an hour longer but still have to close at 9 p.m.

Daily reported cases have fallen to below 1,600 as of Wednesday nationwide — less than one-tenth of the mid-August peak of around 25,000. Experts attributed the declining numbers to the progress of vaccinations and to people increased their social distancing efforts after being alarmed by the collapse of medical systems during the summer.

Nearly more than 59% of Japanese people have been fully vaccinated. Japan has had about 1.69 million cases and 17,641 deaths from COVID-19.

___

Associated Press journalist Chisato Tanaka contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Olympics minister Suzuki to be next Japan finance minister - Yomiuri

    Japan's former Olympics minister Shunichi Suzuki is likely to be appointed finance minister in presumptive new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet, the Yomiuri daily reported, a key role as the country seeks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Suzuki, 68, son of former prime minister Zenko Suzuki and brother-in-law of current Finance Minister Taro Aso, is expected to continue Aso's moderate policies, balancing growth and fiscal reform, analysts said on Friday. Aso is set to become the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) vice president, the newspaper said late on Thursday, after Kishida won an LDP leadership vote a day earlier.

  • American Dream unveils luxury wing as virus still looms

    American Dream put that to the test when it opened the new luxury shopping wing of its megamall in September featuring Saks Fifth Avenue, Dolce & Gabbana, Hermes and other luxury stores, along with exotic fish ponds, gardens and 16-foot sculptures. Like everything about American Dream, the timing has been less than ideal. American Dream took nearly two decades — and lots of fits and starts in between — to become a reality.

  • Japan's Takeda says 'human error' caused contamination of Moderna vaccines

    Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Friday that "human error" caused metal contaminants to get into Moderna Inc COVID-19 vaccine doses, leading to a recall. Takeda, which imports and distributes the vaccine in Japan, and Moderna said in a new report that a Spanish manufacturer discovered contaminants in some vials in July, but supplies from the same production were allowed to be shipped to Japan.

  • Amazon shoppers rave about this surge protector, USB charger and night light in one

    More than 30,000 Amazon shoppers give this surge protector, USB charger and night light a five-star rating.

  • 12 cool features of the Genesis GV60

    The Genesis brand is still trying to distinguish itself, in both the highly competitive luxury marketplace and from its own increasingly upscale cousins at Hyundai and Kia. Being a standout becomes doubly difficult when the car is an electric vehicle built atop a modular skateboard shared with the other Hyundai Group brands. There will be no mistaking a GV60 for a Hyundai Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6.

  • AstraZeneca vaccine shows 74% efficacy in large U.S.-backed trial, and BioNTech co-founder says COVID will become manageable

    The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca PLC and Oxford University showed 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic illness in a large, late-stage trial conducted in the U.S., Chile and Peru, according to data published in the New England Journal Of Medicine on Thursday.

  • My Partner’s Mental Health Is Getting Worse & So Is Mine — What Can We Do?

    Welcome to Better Sex With Dr. Lexx, a monthly column where sex therapist, educator and consultant Dr. Lexx Brown-James shares expertise, advice and wisdom about sex, relationships and more. Approaching education about sex as a life-long endeavor — “from womb to tomb” — Dr. Lexx (AKA The #CouplesClinician) is your guide to the shame-free, medically accurate, inclusive and […]

  • Rodón returns as White Sox beat Reds for 4th straight win

    Carlos Rodón made the most of the stuff he had. Rodón pitched five scoreless innings in a closely watched start ahead of the playoffs, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-1 on Wednesday night. Tim Anderson and Gavin Sheets homered as the White Sox (91-68) moved a season-high 23 games above .500 with their fourth consecutive victory.

  • Japan's next leader sets sights on wage hikes to fuel growth

    Fumio Kishida, the man soon to become Japan’s prime minister, says he believes raising incomes is the only way to get the world’s third-largest economy growing again. Kishida says he wants to promote a “new capitalism” that would be more equitable, with fairer distribution of national wealth — the only way to get frugal Japanese families to spend more. “Unless the fruits of growth are properly distributed, a ‘virtuous cycle of growth and distribution’ cannot be realized,” he told reporters after he overwhelmingly was elected leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Wednesday.

  • White Sox SS Tim Anderson suspended for contact with umpire

    White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for three games and fined for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during Monday's 8-7 win at Detroit. Major League Baseball announced the punishment on Wednesday. The benches cleared after Chicago slugger José Abreu and Detroit shortstop Niko Goodrum exchanged words when Abreu was tagged out attempting to steal second.

  • A Declassified State Department Report Says Microwaves Didn’t Cause “Havana Syndrome”

    A declassified State Department report obtained by BuzzFeed News dismissed the theory that microwave weapons are behind the mysterious neurological injuries in diplomats worldwide.View Entire Post ›

  • Asian factories stagnate as China's slowdown, supply constraints hit

    Asia's manufacturing activity was lacklustre in September as signs of slowing Chinese growth and factory shutdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the region's economies, surveys showed on Friday. Factory activity in September shrank in Malaysia and Vietnam, and grew in Japan at the slowest rate in seven months, as chip shortages and supply disruptions added to the woes of a region still struggling to shake off the pandemic's hit. While the private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI fared better than expected after slumping in August, growing signs of weakness in the world's second-largest economy is clouding the outlook for neighbouring Asian countries.

  • Prisons, border wall: How GOP is looking to use COVID money

    When Democrats passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, Republicans called it liberal “pet projects” disguised as pandemic aid. Alabama lawmakers are advancing a plan to use $400 million of the state's share toward building prisons in what Gov. Kay Ivey says is a great deal for taxpayers. In Texas, a Republican-led county is sending deputies to assist police along the U.S.-Mexico border and pledged to help Gov. Greg Abbott revive former President Donald Trump's plans for a border wall.

  • Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shift

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs disrupt the country's exports, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday. The world's second-largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records. Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said that if China's power crunch caused its exports to do badly, manufacturers could shift orders to the island.

  • Maiden Qatar Grand Prix to take place in November

    Qatar will join the F1 calendar in a 10-year deal from 2023.

  • Qatar to hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix

    Qatar will hold its first ever Formula One Grand Prix in November replacing the cancelled Australian GP, organisers announced on Friday.

  • Evoking Mao, China likens Taiwan foreign minister to a 'shrilling' fly

    China has launched a vituperative attack on Taiwan's foreign minister, evoking the words of revolutionary leader Mao Zedong to denounce him as a "shrilling" fly for his efforts to promote Taiwan internationally. Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, a fluent English speaker, is an outspoken supporter of the island's efforts to push back against pressure from China, which claims Taiwan as its own, and regularly appears on think-tank and other panels.

  • Formula 1 replaces Australian Grand Prix with race in Qatar

    The race in Qatar will be the 20th of 22 races in 2021 ahead of races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi.

  • Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday

    Ex-President Jimmy Carter, the oldest former U.S. chief executive ever, will quietly mark his 97th birthday at home in southwest Georgia on Friday, an aide said. Slowed by age in recent years and keeping a low profile during the coronavirus pandemic, Carter doesn't plan on any public appearances, said press secretary Deanna Congelio at the Carter Center in Atlanta. Workers at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in tiny Plains recorded greetings for the former president, and members of the public can sign an online birthday card at www.cartercenter.org.

  • Bryant's sacrifice fly lifts Giants to win No 104

    Alex Wood and three relievers combined for a four-hitter for San Francisco, Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly and the Giants reached 104 wins for the first time since 1905 by beating the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 Wednesday night. Manager Gabe Kapler’s ballclub joined the 1945-46 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to follow a losing season with 104 victories. With four games left, the Giants have a chance to break the franchise wins record of 106 set by the 1904 New York Giants.