Traip Academy Principal John Drisko to retire in June

KITTERY, Maine — The school district soon will begin seeking a new high school principal, as the leader of R.W. Traip Academy announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year.

John Drisko, principal of Traip Academy since July 2017, told Kittery School Committee members last month he will step down in June after nearly 42 years working in education.

“I’m certainly going to miss Traip Academy and miss Kittery and miss the administrative team that I’ve worked with,” he told the School Committee on Oct. 18. “It is, I would have to say, one of the best that I’ve been with, if not the best I’ve been with, and I’ve been with three schools as an administrator, so I am very grateful.”

Drisko started his career in New Jersey as a high school history teacher and, before arriving in Kittery, was the head of the Upper School at North Yarmouth Academy in Yarmouth, Maine. He later served as a teacher and administrator in three Maine municipalities: Falmouth, Gorham and South Portland.

Drisko earned a bachelor of arts degree in history from Brown University, a master’s degree in liberal arts from Dartmouth College and a master’s of science degree in educational leadership from Southern Maine University. In 2017, he was selected for the Traip job from a field of close to 20 applicants.

Drisko told the School Committee he was eager to spend more time with family, including his grandchildren.

“I will greatly miss the staff at Traip Academy,” he said. “It is a tremendous staff and I will greatly miss being with the students as well.”

KIttery school Superintendent Eric Waddell said Monday that Drisko has not yet submitted his formal retirement letter. Once he does, Waddell will compile a candidate search committee likely made up of Traip Academy staff, students, families, community members and a representative from the School Committee to identify Drisko’s replacement.

“John has led Traip Academy with kindness and compassion,” Waddell said. “It is a wonderful school; I know the staff, students, and families are very happy for him."

R.W. Traip Academy principal John Drisko is seen here delivering a graduation speech at Fort Foster in June 2021. Drisko announced last month that he will be retiring at the end of the school year after serving five years in the position.

Waddell said “ideally” he will nominate the next high school principal by April. Kittery School Committee members must approve the nomination.

“The successor principal will discover that Traip Academy is the perfect place to be an educational leader,” he continued. “The faculty and staff are forward thinking and open to new ideas. They understand the importance of the proficiency-based delivery model of teaching, learning, and assessing. Students and families are engaged and supportive. The community supports its schools. A new (district) vision will help to direct the work of the next principal for years to come.”

Drisko declined to comment for this story.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kittery's Traip Academy Principal John Drisko to retire in June 2023